Police find motorcycle used in robbery that killed Luciano do Valle’s grandson and arrest suspect of being the vehicle’s last owner | São Paulo

The grandson of narrator Luciano do Valle died on Friday night (17), two days after being shot in the head during a robbery in the same neighborhood.

The golden Honda motorcycle, according to the SSP, was found during the Centauro Operation carried out in the region of Heliópolis, also in the South Zone.

“The occurrence was registered with the 17th DP (Ipiranga), which requested an expert report from the Criminalistics Institute (IC) for the meeting place and for the motorcycle, which was seized and taken to the police station. Investigations are continuing to identify and locate the perpetrators of the robbery,” says the SSP.

In addition, the investigations pointed to a suspect of being the last owner of the motorcycle, who was identified and arrested by police officers from the 17th DP. According to the SSP, the vehicle “passed several people without proper transfer”. The suspect was requested to be temporarily arrested.

Lucas would be 30 years old this Saturday (18). His mother, Alessandra do Valle, paid tribute on social media this morning. “God is welcoming you with open arms! Your mother loves you unconditionally!”, he wrote.

The Hospital São Paulo, where he was hospitalized, informed in a note that he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after a gunshot wound to his skull, “with a very serious neurological condition”.

Lucas’ wake and burial took place at the Peace Cemetery, in the south side of the capital.

A video released by police on Wednesday shows the action of the men who shot Lucas (see below).

In the images, it is possible to see two men riding their motorcycle around 6:30 am at the crime scene. While the motorcycle rider is watching, the pillion shoots Lucas and runs away. He then returns and takes the victim’s car.

According to the Secretariat of Public Security of São Paulo (SSP), military police were called and, upon arrival, found the victim shot and lying on the sidewalk. He was rescued and sent to hospital in serious condition.

According to witnesses, the commercial manager arrived for work when two men on a motorcycle announced the robbery. They shot the victim and fled, one on the motorcycle and the other in Lucas’ car.

The stolen vehicle has been recovered. The police were informed that after the robbery the car had been abandoned on Rua do Lago, in Vila Nair. The case is being investigated by the 17th Police Department (Ipiranga) and, with Lucas’ death, it started to be treated as a crime of robbery, which is robbery followed by death.

Robbery cases grew 18% from January to July in the capital, compared to the same period last year. According to the State Public Security Secretariat (SSP), 33 people died this year after this type of crime, 5 more than in 2020.

Other recent cases have also drawn attention. Last week, 43-year-old businessman Leonardo Iwamura died during a drag on Rua Oscar Freire. At the end of August, 45-year-old lawyer Rafael de Paula Carneiro Ribeiro was walking with his girlfriend and dog, when he reacted to a robbery and died in Pacaembu, Zona Oeste.

Bruno Langeani, manager of Instituto Sou da Paz, draws attention to another fact, that of robberies. In July alone, the capital registered an average of 14 cases per hour. For him, more rigor is needed in the investigations.

“The state needs to have a strong strategy for removing firearms from circulation. The second thing is that the Civil Police must give priority to these cases of robbery with the use of firearms. With the removal of these robbers from circulation, you greatly reduce these occurrences of the crime of robbery”, he stated.

Sports narrator Luciano do Valle died on April 19, 2014, aged 66, in Uberlândia (MG), after becoming ill and being admitted to a private hospital in the city.

He arrived in Uberlândia to cover a game between Atlético-MG and Corinthians, for the Campeonato Brasileiro (Brasileirão), when he got sick.