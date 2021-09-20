Police Officer Grabs Month-Old Baby Thrown From Second Floor of US Building | World

A police officer saved the life of a one-month-old baby by managing to catch him after he was thrown from the second floor of a building in Jersey City, NJ.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop posted a photo of officer Eduardo Matute, responsible for the rescue, holding the child already in the hospital. The baby was taken to the site as a precaution, but was released after examinations, without any injury.

The police had been called after a man was seen on the balcony of an apartment, on the second floor of a building, threatening to throw the baby, on Saturday morning (18). Although the police tried to convince him to change his mind, he threw the child, who was caught by Matute.

The man was arrested and charged with attempted murder and putting the life of a child at risk. His and the baby’s identities were not disclosed.

The Hudson County Attorney’s Office congratulated Officer Matute, as well as his commander Michael McKerry and first responder Joseph Casey, for their “bravery” in the action. The city’s official profile also posted the image of Matute with the child and thanked him for his work in saving that life in “an extremely stressful circumstance”.