Posthumous tribute to Luis Gustavo, Sai de Baixo is seen in more than 780,000 homes · TV News

In a posthumous tribute to Luis Gustavo (1934-2021), who died of bowel cancer on Sunday (19), Globo aired the sitcom Sai de Baixo (1996-2013) after Fantástico. The comedy that immortalized the veteran as the character Uncle Vavá was seen in more than 780,000 homes last night.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, Sai de Baixo scored 10.2 audience points in Greater São Paulo and had a 25.8% share (participation) of 40% of tuned televisions while the attraction was on air, from 23:36 to 12:24.

It is noteworthy that each point of Ibope is equivalent to 76,577 homes in the Greater São Paulo region, so the program was seen in 781,085 homes.

Also on Sunday, the duel São Paulo x Atlético-GO scored 16.8 points on average, being the lowest index of a game shown on Sundays since July 18, when Atlético-GO x Palmeiras registered 15.9 points.

See below the audiences on Sunday, September 19, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.1 Holy Mass 4.4 São Paulo antenna 4.9 Small Business, Big Business 7.3 Rural Globe 9.6 Auto sport 9.2 Spectacular sport 8.3 Futsal World Cup: Brazil x Panama 8.6 Maximum Temperature: Bumblebee 10.5 The Voice Kids 13.2 Brasileirão: São Paulo x Atlético-GO 16.8 Sunday with Huck 16.3 Fantastic 18.5 get out from below 10.2 Sunday Major: Unknown 7.5 Cinemaço: The Fifth Wave 4.6 Hour 1 4,5 Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.4 Religious 0.8 Track Record Kids 3.5 Cine Maior: O Bicho Will Catch 2 4.6 Faro time 6.4 Spectacular Sunday 9.4 The Farm 13 7.6 World Record Awards 7.5 Camera Record: People Beyond Time 5.2 Chicago PD 2.7 Religious 0.9

Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.5 SBT Weekly Newspaper 2,3 on the road 2.8 SBT Sports 2.2 Always well 1.6 Impressive News 2.7 Nice Sunday 5.8 eliana 7.5 wheel to wheel 7.5 Tele Seine 7.1 Silvio Santos Program 5.8 homicide division 3.7 Free Cinema: Cat on the Run 2 2.2 Serious crimes 1.9 Lassie 1.8 The Adventures of Rin-Tin-Tin 1.8 First Impact 2.1

