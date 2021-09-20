Posthumous tribute to Luis Gustavo, Sai de Baixo is seen in more than 780,000 homes · TV News

In a posthumous tribute to Luis Gustavo (1934-2021), who died of bowel cancer on Sunday (19), Globo aired the sitcom Sai de Baixo (1996-2013) after Fantástico. The comedy that immortalized the veteran as the character Uncle Vavá was seen in more than 780,000 homes last night.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, Sai de Baixo scored 10.2 audience points in Greater São Paulo and had a 25.8% share (participation) of 40% of tuned televisions while the attraction was on air, from 23:36 to 12:24.

It is noteworthy that each point of Ibope is equivalent to 76,577 homes in the Greater São Paulo region, so the program was seen in 781,085 homes.

Also on Sunday, the duel São Paulo x Atlético-GO scored 16.8 points on average, being the lowest index of a game shown on Sundays since July 18, when Atlético-GO x Palmeiras registered 15.9 points.

See below the audiences on Sunday, September 19, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.1
Holy Mass4.4
São Paulo antenna4.9
Small Business, Big Business7.3
Rural Globe9.6
Auto sport9.2
Spectacular sport8.3
Futsal World Cup: Brazil x Panama8.6
Maximum Temperature: Bumblebee10.5
The Voice Kids13.2
Brasileirão: São Paulo x Atlético-GO16.8
Sunday with Huck16.3
Fantastic18.5
get out from below10.2
Sunday Major: Unknown7.5
Cinemaço: The Fifth Wave4.6
Hour 14,5
Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.4
Religious0.8
Track Record Kids3.5
Cine Maior: O Bicho Will Catch 24.6
Faro time6.4
Spectacular Sunday9.4
The Farm 137.6
World Record Awards7.5
Camera Record: People Beyond Time5.2
Chicago PD2.7
Religious0.9
Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.5
SBT Weekly Newspaper2,3
on the road2.8
SBT Sports2.2
Always well1.6
Impressive News2.7
Nice Sunday5.8
eliana7.5
wheel to wheel7.5
Tele Seine7.1
Silvio Santos Program5.8
homicide division3.7
Free Cinema: Cat on the Run 22.2
Serious crimes1.9
Lassie1.8
The Adventures of Rin-Tin-Tin1.8
First Impact2.1

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP