presenter defends vaccine and makes fun of Nicki Minaj

The 2021 Emmy Awards are taking place in person and comedian Cedric the Enterteiner, presenter of the ceremony, used the opening speech to encourage vaccination against covid-19.

The ceremony takes place in Los Angeles for a limited audience, and those present needed to prove vaccination. Cedric used his speech to snipe the singer, who last Monday (13) refused to attend the MET Gala because the ceremony required vaccination.

He declared:

We are all vaccinated. We all received the vaccine to be here. I was vaccinated. I didn’t have a reaction, like Nicki Minaj’s cousin’s friend, okay? I got the shots from Pfizer, you know?

Nicki, in the last week, even commented on his Twitter that an alleged friend of his cousin would have become infertile after getting vaccinated, and that, therefore, his wedding was cancelled. The singer was invited to attend the White House to understand the fundamentals of the effectiveness of vaccination, but declined the invitation.

On Twitter, viewers reacted to Cedric’s joke with enthusiasm.

“I didn’t have any different reaction from Nicki Minaj’s cousin”

