President Jair Bolsonaro sanctions Mandant Law but vetoes an article; see what changes

Last Friday, the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party), sanctioned Bill 2336/21, which became known as the Mandant Law. The publication was made in the Official Gazette of the Union this Monday, with a retroactive date of Friday, which was the deadline for the enactment of the Law.

The information was released by GE. With the sanction of the Law, now the main team will have the right to negotiate, in isolation, the transmission of matches. Before, the “right of arena” was distributed between home and visitor, thus forcing the company interested in the broadcasting rights to enter into an agreement with the two clubs involved.

The president also vetoed article 5 of the text approved by Congress, which prohibited broadcasters holding concessions, permissions or authorizations for the exploitation of sound and sound and image broadcasting services from displaying broadcasters’ and program logos on team uniforms. Congress will analyze the veto in session with a date yet to be set. If the veto is overturned, the previous section will also come into effect.

About a month ago, even before the sanction, Corinthians faced problems with the transmission in the duel against Athletico-PR. The club went to court against the transmissions of Rádio Jovem Pan, on its YouTube channel, and of the streamer Nobru, who broadcast the match on Twitch – the channel was even overthrown during the transmission and returned to activity a short time later. Timão claimed not to have negotiated its share in the transmissions and the request was based on the Pelé Law, which preceded the Mandant Law.

It is worth remembering that all Mandator Bills do not apply to contracts signed in advance and that are still in force. Thus, the contracts signed by several clubs with TV Globo and Turner for the exhibition of Brasileirão, for example, will be fulfilled until 2024.

The division of 5% of the amounts collected with broadcasting rights only between players of the two teams involved in the game was also maintained. During the processing of the PL in Congress, there were attempts to have the apportionment made, in addition to the players, also to referees and technical committees. All of them were overturned in Congress.

