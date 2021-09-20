Pressed to leave, Sylvinho completes four months as coach of Corinthians; Drbi comes to

It was on the afternoon of May 23, a Sunday, that Sylvinho was announced as coach of Corinthians. This Monday, the commander completes four months in office (exactly 120 days). A ‘versary month’ that is not a reason for celebration for most of the fans. On the contrary.

The pressure on social networks, which already existed, increased significantly after the draw with América-MG at Neo Química Arena, the third in a row of the team. Board members are being charged for the coach’s resignation.

To get an idea of ​​this pressure and demand, the video of the post-match coach press conference on the Corinthians channel on Youtube had more like than like until this Monday morning – see below.

Playback / Youtube

To make matters worse for Sylvinho, the next appointment is none other than archrival Palmeiras. please note that the last two coaches were fired, exactly, after defeats in Derby. In 2020, Tiago Nunes. In 2021, Vagner Mancini.

Sylvinho has 23 games for Corinthians, with seven wins, ten draws and six defeats, with zero goal balance (20 in favor and 20 against). The coach’s performance is 44.92%.

And what does the Corinthians football board think about Sylvinho’s work? Behind the scenes, support. Openly, an unknown. Alessandro Nunes (manager) and Roberto de Andrade (soccer director) have not given a press conference since the end of April.

Regarding President Duilio, the last press conference was at the end of January, alongside marketing superintendent José Colagrossi Neto. After that, just a no-questions-asked announcement to announce Mancini’s departure on May 16th.

Derby week starts this Monday, with a re-presentation at CT Joaquim Grava. There will be five days to prepare the team that faces Palmeiras. A duel that can be a game changer for the coach.

See more at: Sylvinho, Corinthians Board and Corinthians Fans.