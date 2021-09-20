Pressure on Sylvinho makes Roberto de Andrade talk about Mano at Corinthians; derby defeat may cause change of command

Coach Mano Menezes became the center of attention last Sunday (19) when he was fired from the command of Al-Nassr, from Saudi Arabia. In less than five months of work in the Arab world, the coach accumulated six wins, four draws and three defeats, resulting in a performance of over 58%. The last setback came at the weekend 3-1 for Al-Ittihad.

This was Mano’s second experience outside Brazil. In 2016, he served as coach of Shandong Luneng, China. The last job in Brazilian football was at Bahia, last year, but he was barely unemployed again and the commander already has his name sounded in the Corinthians, a club that he managed on two occasions.

All because Sylvinho’s current situation is not good at Timão’s command. Even after the arrivals of Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Willian and Róger Guedes, the team could not win the last two matches. On Sunday, they drew 1-1 with América-MG, at the Arena, even with the four reinforcements entering the field.

On social networks, many Corinthians fans are dissatisfied with Sylvinho and the chance of a change of command grows in case of defeat to rival Palmeiras in the derby next weekend for the Brazilian Championship. the colleague John Paul Cappellanes, gives Bandeirantes TV, reported recently that he spoke with Roberto de Andrade, football director at Alvinegro, about the rumors of Mano returning to Parque São Jorge.

“At least, for the moment, Mano’s name is out”, Cappellanes reported live on the Open Game program. Officially, Sylvinho still has full support from the president Duílio Monteiro Alves and from the entire football department of the club.