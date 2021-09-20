Privatizations: Bolsonaro Radical hinders auctions

President Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) retreat in the coup-biased speech was greeted with relief by market agents involved in auctions for the privatization of roads and oil exploration. It is estimated that these sales can bring resources of around R$ 220 billion over the next 30 years, but political turmoil is a threat to this. R$220 billion is equivalent to 6.2 times the Bolsa Família budget in 2021.

In October and November, the Ministry of Infrastructure holds auctions for the concession of the BR-116/101 highway (via Dutra, which connects São Paulo and Rio) and BRs 381 and 262 in Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais. The winning consortium commits to investing at least R$22.2 billion over 30 years. The Ministry of Mines and Energy wants to hold auctions in October and December for oil and natural gas exploration in the pre-salt, which could attract investments of R$ 200 billion by 2050, according to government projections.

Elections and political fight scare

The problem, say businessmen, economists and bankers involved in these processes, is that companies interested in these operations are concerned about the country’s uncertainties.

In particular because of the presidential elections next year, a factor that could rekindle at any time and without notice the climate of confrontation between Bolsonaro, Congress and the STF (Supreme Court).

Few candidates for 92 oil areas

The government has two rounds of oil exploration auctions that could attract the interest of foreign oil companies. Scheduled for October 7, the 17th bidding round puts in dispute exploration in 92 areas in the Campos, Pelotas, Potiguar and Santos basins.

But so far only nine oil companies have been registered. Although some candidates are strong global, such as Chevron, Shell and Total, this is the lowest number of interested parties for a tender since the first oil concession in the country, more than 20 years ago, in 1999.

A banker serving a foreign oil company told the UOL upon request of anonymity that the possibility of this company bidding in this auction is lower today than it was a month ago.

According to this executive, animosities between the President of the Republic and the Judiciary, together with instability in the international oil market, discourage long-term projects.

Petrobras alone in the race

On December 17, another oil auction is scheduled. These are areas that had been ceded to Petrobras in 2010 for R$ 70 billion, but which were returned to the Federal Government in return for a capitalization in the state oil company.

The point is that the concession for exploration of these areas already failed in 2019 due to a lack of interested parties. Now there is the possibility that a single candidate will appear: Petrobras itself.

The founding partner and director of the Brazilian Infrastructure Center (Cbie), Adriano Pires, says that Petrobras has already expressed its interest in surpluses in these areas to the National Energy Policy Council (CNPE). Which, for him, signals the possibility that the state-owned company will be the only one to present a proposal in the dispute.

Bolsonaro talked nonsense on September 7, there are presidential elections next year, nobody knows who will win. And the international oil market was already volatile. So there are a lot of uncertainties. It’s going to be a very complicated auction.

Adriano Pires

The government intends to receive R$ 11 billion in this auction, which is already 70% less than what was requested in 2019. And the fewer competitors, the lower the chance of a winner taking an area at a good price.

Asset to attract people interested in highways

Among those involved in the highway auctions, there is also a certain discomfort in relation to the institutional tensions provoked by President Bolsonaro’s speeches, especially those of 7 September. But in this sector, the fear of a failure to attract investors is less.

First, they assess businessmen, because the highway that is being auctioned for a 30-year concession is the busiest in Latin America, Dutra.

There are 598 kilometers of BR-116 and BR-101 that connect the two largest metropolitan regions in the country. The auction is scheduled for October 28th.

In addition, consultants say, this auction is part of a broader concession program by the Ministry of Infrastructure, which is attracting the attention of foreign companies.

According to Gesner Oliveira, coordinator of the Center for the Study of Infrastructure & Environmental Solutions at the Getulio Vargas Foundation (Ceisa FGV), the Dutra auction will have strong competition and attract investors for other processes already scheduled by the government.

It is not every day that an auction of this magnitude arises. Everything indicates that there will be great appetite on the part of investors, despite the uncertainties of the current situation. They will look at the medium and long term and not what will happen in elections or inflation.

Gesner Oliveira

Legal security of the auction is important

The next auction will be for the concession of the BR-262, which connects Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais, passing through Belo Horizonte and São Paulo, and the BR-381, a corridor for the flow of industrial products, in MG.

For the president of the Brazilian Association of Infrastructure and Basic Industry (Abdib), Venilton Tadini, the long-term fundamentals of the Brazilian economy and the conditions for raising funds, with the offer of credit in the world, will allow these auctions to attract interested parties.

Despite the short-term scenario having had some turmoil, I do not believe the auction will fail. Nobody rips money. What will determine the success of the auction is the legal security of its model. And that’s guaranteed.

Venilton Tadini

Great competition for Dutra

The expectation of the president of the Brazilian Association of Highway Concessionaires (ABCR), Marco Aurélio Barcelos, is for a strong dispute for Dutra, although with a not high number of competitors.

We need to be realistic about the number of companies that may enter the dispute for Dutra because it is a project that requires a lot of investment. So we must count on very large companies. But, even if there are few participants, there will be fierce competition.

Marco Aurélio Barcelos

According to the representative of the largest private companies that already manage highways in Brazil, even with elections next year and with not so positive projections for the economy, companies in the sector are looking at these projects beyond 2022.

Politics does not influence interest, says ministry

The assistant executive secretary of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Bruno Eustáquio, rejects the thesis that political factors affect the interest of investors in the country’s oil auctions.

He participated in meetings with representatives of international oil companies in August, in the United States, and stated that he is certain that there will be a dispute for the auctions.

Political issue does not enter investors’ radar. The regulatory environment for oil and gas in Brazil is quite mature.

Bruno Eustace

But the ministry executive pondered that the reality of the current oil market is different from that of years ago.

According to him, the change in the energy matrix with the growth of renewable sources, society’s demand for sustainable means of production and the economic crisis at covid-19 are factors that should affect the proposals in these auctions.

“We shouldn’t see highly aggressive offers like in the past,” he said.

But Brazil cannot afford to postpone the auctions. According to him, in addition to the R$ 220 billion in investments that these businesses could attract in 30 years, another R$ 120 billion could enter the government’s coffers during this period in the form of taxes, fees and other revenues.

“So, we lose R$ 11 billion every year we delay these auctions,” stated Eustáquio.

Ministry assesses that there is interest in roads

The Secretary of Development, Planning and Partnerships at the Ministry of Infrastructure, Natália Marcassa, says that anyone who disputes a deal of this size does not look at short-term problems or at just one asset.

According to her, the fact that there is a broad program of concessions, comprising several highways, railways, ports and airports, makes it possible to attract foreign operators.

Nobody comes to Brazil to look at just one asset. They know they can study the Brazilian market because, if they lose an auction, they can enter another dispute. Whoever loses Dutra will certainly go to the next auction with a lot of appetite.

Natalia Marcassa

presidency does not comment

O UOL he sought out the Presidency of the Republic to talk about the interference of politics in oil and highway auctions, but he did not receive an answer until the publication of this text.