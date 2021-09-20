Prize at stake: accumulated with a spot in the Libertadores final will “cut down” at least half of Atlético-MG’s annual payroll | athletic-mg

The dream of regaining America persists at Atlético-MG. Along with it are millions of reais, important amounts for the club’s financial health. The duel with Palmeiras, which will have its first chapter this Tuesday, in São Paulo, will define who advances to the Libertadores final and takes at least another R$31 million.

For Atlético, adding this amount will result in a cumulative prize pool for the year that will exceed R$86 million. This amount, if reached, corresponds, practically, to half of the annual payroll foreseen by the club for 2021. Salary cost data for the entire season were released by Atlético in early September.

“Including athletes, technical committee and employees from all units (City of the Rooster, Administrative Headquarters, Flare and Olympic Village), the annual payroll of the institution, today, does not reach 180 million reais.”

1 of 2 Galo can, with awards, increase the club’s cash and help end the year in the green — Photo: Twitter Atlético-MG Galo can, with awards, increase the club’s cash and help end the year in the green — Photo: Twitter Atlético-MG

The R$31 million at stake for Atlético and Palmeiras refer to the prize to be paid to the Libertadores runner-up team. In other words, whoever wins the cup will pocket a much higher amount: R$79 million in cash.

So far, Atlético have received BRL 55.1 million in prizes in the current season, referring to the quotas of the Copa do Brasil (BRL 15.1 million for reaching the semifinals) and Libertadores (BRL 40 million for advancing to the semifinal).

Last Friday, Atlético-MG released, for the first time in the club’s history, the financial statements for the first half of a year. If the annual payroll forecast, previously disclosed by the club, is less than R$ 180 million, the total cost of professional football exceeded R$137 million in the period between January and June 2021.

The awards accumulated in 2021

Brazil Cup: BRL 15.1 million

Liberators: BRL 40 million

Prizes still at stake for Atlético

Champion: US$ 15 million (R$ 79 million)

Runner-up: US$ 6 million (R$ 31 million)

Champion: BRL 56 million

Vice-champion: BRL 23 million