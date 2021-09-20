Problems with cars per app increase the search for taxis in Petropolis by 40%

Sep 19 10:56 By Luana Motta

Once, twice, three and even four times in a row, the car user per application has the race refused in the city. Whether because of the high price of gasoline, the places considered to be at risk by some drivers or the inconvenience of urban mobility, the fact is that this refusal is causing customers to migrate to taxis. The category estimates an increase of up to 40% in daily runs and for long trips, the increase reaches 15%.

Journalist Vagner Santos uses both the Uber and 99 apps. And recently an unusual situation occurred when he requested a race. Before picking him up, the app’s driver called Vagner to ask for a tip for the ride, because for him the app’s value wasn’t paying off.

“The driver stopped the car to call me and ask for a tip, in addition to the cost of the trip, just to accept taking me to Itaipava Castle. And I had to accept to pay, right? Otherwise I would stay in the street waiting. In the conversation in the car, he said that he ends up not compensating the value of some races, because of the price of gasoline and such… that’s why he asked for an extra”, said the journalist.

Especially in Uber, it is becoming common for drivers to accept the race and then get in touch asking for the destination. If they think the race doesn’t pay, it’s cancelled. Not to mention the dynamic fare days, which most often take place at the Center.

Uber claims that the difficulty in accepting a race is due to the increase in customer demand compared to the number of drivers, and not due to the refusal to travel. “This scenario of high demand for travel has been increasing in recent weeks, as the vaccination campaign progresses and the authorities gradually reopen commercial activities. In this sense, users are having to wait longer for a trip because, especially at peak times, there are times when there are more requests than partner drivers available”, he informed the Tribuna.

According to the platform, partner drivers are independent professionals and, like users, can cancel trips when they deem necessary. But he said that very excessive unwarranted cancellations violate the Community Code and Terms of Use. And that it keeps teams and technologies constantly reviewing trips, and when identified and proven, the driver can be banned from the app.

Taxi drivers report illegal transport outside the app

Bruno Dias, representative of taxi drivers in Petrópolis said that in addition to the refusal to travel because of the calculation: distance x fuel spent x value of the ride, there are several other factors that have taken these passengers back to taxis, one of them being urban mobility .

“Some days there are more than 2,000 cars per application circulating in the city, while we only have 561 taxis. In addition to the disloyal number of cars, there are days when urban mobility in the city does not work”, he said.

Bruno said that the category does not see the car per application as a problem, but rather those drivers who are illegally involved. What has also become common in the city are cars with illuminated signs indicating that they work by application. “When they run outside the app using the illuminated sign, it’s called passenger pickup, that’s illegal. It’s clandestine transport,” he said.

“Taxi has always provided the service very well for the population. Taxiing is a profession and we take it seriously because we depend on earnings. And we have a responsibility, we provide a service to the population”, said Bruno.

Uber and 99 announce payment readjustments for drivers

Uber and 99 announced payment readjustment measures for drivers to improve the value of races in view of the increase in fuel prices.

99 told the Tribuna that the increase in drivers’ earnings, from 10% to 25%, will be subsidized by the platform. The measure is being implemented as of this month, in 20 metropolitan regions of the country, after constant increases in fuel prices. The readjustment takes into account the maintenance of the platform’s balance, “so that the population also continues to have access to a means of transport that is financially viable, safe and efficient”, he informed.

In addition, 99 said that the platform works with dynamic prices, and that the final values ​​of the races for passengers are calculated based on an equation that takes into account supply and demand.

Uber said that it operates in dynamic and flexible travel intermediation systems. “That is why we always seek to consider, on the one hand, the needs of partner drivers and, on the other, the economic reality of consumers who use the platform, with a view to preserving the balance between supply and demand that is essential for the platform”, informed.

Uber did not inform the percentage of increase in drivers’ earnings, but said that this year it implemented a series of actions to reduce service expenses, such as discounts at gas stations, promotions in races, use of internet data to use the application, Uber’s digital account, and investment in discounts in gyms, educational training, languages ​​and financial education.