Protesters against confinement arrested in Australia

Melbourne, Sep 18, 2021 (AFP) – More than 200 protesters were arrested and several police officers were injured this Saturday (18) in Melbourne, Australia, in violent riots during a protest against the confinement imposed to curb the coronavirus.

Security forces used pepper spray against protesters in the country’s second most populous city, where hundreds of people violated their obligation to stay at home to protest their confinement.

Melbourne, capital of the state of Victoria, is experiencing its sixth confinement since the start of the pandemic. Local authorities reported on Saturday more than 500 cases by covid-19.

Police said six officers were hospitalized after being injured by throwing objects and being trampled on during clashes with about 700 protesters.

“What we see today is a group that has come together, not to demand more freedoms, but to confront and fight the police,” Victoria Police Commander Mark Galliott told the press.

Melbourne has been confined since late July and Sydney since late June.

Authorities say they are struggling to find a way to ease these restrictions.