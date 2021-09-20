PS5 sold 928.5% more than Xbox Series in Spain • Eurogamer.pt

The most recent data from Spain regarding the sale of consoles and video games were released.

Xbox Series consoles continue to show difficulties in the Spanish market. Although the Xbox Series S posted an increase of 200 units over the previous week, the Xbox Series X dropped and sold 100 units less – are these just stock issues?

On the other hand, the PS5 goes from strength to strength. In the week in question were sold 7200 units of the console, surpassing the Nintendo Switch and all other consoles in the table.

On the video game chart, Grand Theft Auto V for PS4 is king. It’s amazing that a game of this age continues to outsell any newer new stuff. The same phenomenon happens with Minecraft, which thanks to the Switch version is in second place.

It would be curious to know this type of data in Portugal, but unfortunately they are not publicly disclosed.

List of best selling games in Spain (30th August to 5th September)

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Minecraft (Switch) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) Ratchet & Clank: One Dimension Apart (PS5) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Switch) Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Switch) F1 2021 (PS4) Return (PS5) Super Mario Party (Switch) Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (Switch)

Top consoles sold in Spain