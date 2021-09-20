PSG beats Lyon with goals from Neymar and Lucas Paquetá

PSG came out behind, sought a draw and had a saving goal from Icardi in second-half injury to beat Lyon 2-1, in a comeback, at the Parque dos Príncipes, for the sixth round of the French Championship. The first two goals of the game were Brazilian. Lucas Paquetá opened the scoring for Lyon, while Neymar, with a penalty, tied for PSG.

It was Lionel Messi’s first game at the Paris team’s home side, but the Argentine went blank and still doesn’t know what it’s like to score with the Paris Saint-Germain shirt.

With the victory, the team from Paris continues with 100% success in the French and leads with 18 points in six games. Lyon are ninth and have eight points.

Messi hits the post in the 1st half

Image: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

PSG started better and created their first good chances with the arrivals of Messi and Di María. Lyon later responded with Shaqiri, who stopped in Donnarumma’s defense. At 31, came the best move by the hosts. Messi launched for Neymar. The Brazilian carried the ball and rolled with his back to the Argentine, who hit it with a deflection outside. Shortly thereafter, Neymar was fouled and ended up hitting Paquetá’s leg in the fall. Messi went to the collection and hit the post.

Paquetá open the score for Lyon

Image: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

The start of the second half had a free kick by Neymar without much danger for Lyon, who responded immediately. On minute nine, Toko Ekambi received it on the left and crossed low in the area. Free-marking, Paquetá took it first, in the right corner of Donnarumma, to open the scoreboard in the Parque dos Príncipes.

Neymar tied for a penalty

Behind the scoreboard, PSG had an individual play by Neymar to tie the game. The shirt 10 suffered a penalty when knocked down in the area, dislocated the rival goalkeeper in charge and left everything the same in the 21st minute of the final stage.

Messi is replaced and gets angry

Image: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Messi appeared little in the second half, and the Argentine’s best opportunity was a low shot that went far from goal. He was substituted in the 30th minute and gave way to Hakimi, but he didn’t like to leave the field and went straight through coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Icardi enters and saves PSG

Image: FRANCK FIFE / AFP

Mauro Icardi started on the bench, came on in the second half for Di María and was PSG’s savior. In stoppage time, he received a cross from Mbappé and headed in to give the Paris team victory.

upcoming games

The two teams return to play next Wednesday for the French Championship. PSG visit Metz, while Lyon host Troyes.

Raí visits PSG

Today’s match was attended by former player Raí, who is an idol of PSG. The Brazilian was greeted by fans at the Parque dos Príncipes and waved to those present in the stands.