PSG: Messi gets 6 from French newspaper, while Neymar gets top rating: ‘A busy night’

It was suffered, but the PSG beat Lyon, turnaround, in a match that was broadcast exclusively to customers Star+. Neymar, author of the equalizer, was the one who had the highest score in the newspaper’s evaluation le Parisien.

For the vehicle, the shirt 10 deserved a grade 6.5. Far beyond the offensive side, the attacker was remembered mainly for his dedication in the defensive part.

“Ball recoveries, defensive doubles, suffered fouls. A restless night. We will remember his inspired heel for Messi and the penalty obtained and transformed when he placed it on Lopes’ counterfoot.”

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, the other two ends of the MNM trident, received grade 6. The Argentine, who made his debut as a starter in front of fans at the Parque dos Príncipes, remains unmarked.

“For his first term at the Park, in the first part he multiplied the quick and precise gestures that animated the Park. Acceleration, dribbling, passing, shooting: a rich night. A free kick rolled on Lopes’ fork. Dissatisfied with the exit and was replaced by Hakimi, who was positioned as right midfielder in place of Di Maria”.

About Mbappé, the French vehicle tried to state that it was not an easy night for the attacker.

“It wasn’t an easy night for him. A magnificent leap for Messi and, above all, a perfect cross for Icardi’s header.”

The two teams return to the field on Wednesday for the French Championship. O Paris Saint-Germain visit the Metz, while the Lyon welcomes Troyes. The two matches take place at 4 pm (GMT) and will have a LIVE broadcast of Star+.

PSG continues to lead the French Championship with 100% success. Now there are 18 points in six matches – five more than the runner-up Marseille Olympics.