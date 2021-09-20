Queiroga says that adverse event “does not invalidate vaccination” in adolescents

× Photo: Myke Sena/MS

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, stated this Monday (20) that the death of the 16 year old who had been vaccinated against Covid on the last day 2 does not justify the interruption of immunization of children under 18 years of age. Despite this, the guidance not to vaccinate the age group is maintained.

According to Folha, the folder concluded a report on the case and failed to establish a connection with the immunizing agent.

To journalists in New York, Queiroga said that the benefits of vaccines cannot be put into perspective.

“Brazil has already vaccinated 3.5 million teenagers. We had an adverse event. It is up to me, as a health authority, to assess these adverse events to the vaccine. They exist and are not reasons to suspend vaccination campaigns or to put their benefits into perspective. But, the health authority has to evaluate these cases, even to make the proper notifications. Even if it is a vaccine-related adverse event, it does not invalidate the vaccination.”

As we show, Jair Bolsonaro called Queiroga asking for an explanation on the immunization of teenagers after hearing a critique of Jovem Pan’s Pocket program “The Drops on the Is”.

According to Queiroga, the lack of immunizations occurred because states disrespected the PNI.

“I have been a strong advocate of complying with the recommendations of the national immunization program. Teen vaccination was not supposed to start until September 15th. When it started? In late August. They vaccinate in a different way, then, ‘ah, there’s a lack of vaccine’. It is not. Sometimes, by accelerating too much you can slip around the corner and be left. Brazil is already doing very well in vaccination.”

