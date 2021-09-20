R$ 55,000 to Brotas? Uber users report astronomical values ​​on trips in Salvador

The trip was only to Brotas, but it was first-class for Europe. Users of the Uber app, in Salvador, reported travel options with values ​​far above normal this Friday night (18th).

Some trips to stretches within the city appeared on the users’ application screen with values ​​between R$ 18 thousand and R$ 60 thousand.

A race from Pituba to Piatã cost R$ 55,000, the amount charged to go first class to Japan, by Emirates, one of the most luxurious companies in the world.

For R$36 thousand, it was possible to travel with the family to Paris, or go from Nazaré to Avenida Juracy Magalhães.

For most users contacted by CORREIO, the error occurred around 18:00. All values ​​appeared in the UberX mode, which supposedly has more compact and modest vehicles, such as hatchbacks or small sedans.

Car coming as a gift?

In some races, the cost of the trip was greater than the value of the vehicle that would be used for transportation.

International relations student David Pirajá, 20, says he planned to go with friends to Imbuí and was scared by the amount. “When we saw it, it was giving R$49,000. Everyone tried using cell phones and showed very high values,” he reported.

“I was even curious to ask and see if the driver already gave me the CRV [Certificado de Registro] transferring the vehicle,” he jokes. The error lasted approximately 10 minutes. He and his friends then got a car with normal value. “But still expensive: R$ 20. Uber was too expensive in Salvador,” he protested.

On Twitter, users reported overcharging and posted screen shots with astronomical values.

My people, what is this? can you explain to me @Uber_Brasil ??? 55 THOUSAND REAIS A RACE IN LESS THAN 30 MINUTES? #uber #uberbrazil # pic.twitter.com/TmNa9BE7xu — Guinho Santos (@GuinhoS70854954) September 17, 2021 Today the gift of those who live in Salvador is between buying a car or asking for an uber pic.twitter.com/e8qwx999kZ — David (@davidpira_ja) September 17, 2021 People of Salvador, it’s hard to get uber, but even worse is paying 18 thousand reais from the Center to Brotas. ???? pic.twitter.com/aID1mSUrdH — Journalist missing the Carnival of Salvador (@Brenda_viannaf) September 17, 2021

It is not possible to know how many users the values ​​were displayed for. In a note, Uber says that it was a “momentary instability” that affected the display of prices in UberX mode for some users, for a brief period. “No trip was impacted until the exhibition was restored. The other modalities were not affected”, says the company.