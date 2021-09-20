Ragnarok explains why Thor doesn’t look like the Marvel version • Eurogamer.pt

During the PlayStation Showcase released a few days ago, a new trailer for God of War: Ragnarok was unveiled, one of the most anticipated games by users of PS5 and PS4 consoles (you can see the trailer below).

However, this new trailer was not the only novelty revealed by Santa Monica Studios, having also shown one of the new characters from the sequel and one of the most famous names in Norse mythology: Thor.

Thor appears at the very end of the original game – neither his face nor his name are revealed, but given that there is a close-up of a hammer engulfed in sparks, there was no doubt that it was the Norse god.

Now, Thor’s overall look has been revealed for God of War: Ragnarok, being a very different version from what we’re used to in Marvel movies, played by Chris Hemsworth.

When asked by Game Informer about Thor’s look, the game’s director (Eric Williams) and creative director (Cory Barlog) said the following:

“Well, I don’t know, we wanted him to be a big guy, you know. His Marvel roleplaying is one thing. It’s interesting. We wanted to, you know, go a little deeper into the mythology itself,” Williams says of Thor having a more “round” body type.

Cory Balrog further reveals that you don’t need a model’s body for someone to convey power and intensity: “I think there’s something so amazing about it that not everything needs to be that kind of shiny muscle mass concept to be awesome, powerful and intimidating “.

However, according to Williams, this version of Thor will be a little immature because he wields all that power. “I wanted him to be a big kid, you know, as if the fact that he has so much power and does so much stops him from growing up.”

You can see Thor’s version of God of War and Marvel’s version played by Chris Hemsworth below.