Referee explains why he expelled Gabriel from Corinthians after the end of the game: “I felt offended” | corinthians

Referee Savio Pereira Sampaio explained in the summary of the game in which Corinthians drew by 1-1 with América-MG, on Sunday, the reason for the expulsion of defensive midfielder Gabriel after the final whistle.

The midfielder had received a yellow card in stoppage time “for recklessly hitting his opponent with his arm,” according to the summary. As it was hanging, the warning took Gabriel away from Timon’s next game, next Sunday’s Derby.

Enraged, Gabriel went to complain to the referee after the final whistle and ended up taking the red, which will make the player an embezzlement against Red Bull Bragantino, on October 2nd.

– I’m sent off with a red card right after the end of the game for saying the following words with my finger raised and in a loud voice towards me: You took me off the p… of the next game, c…” I inform you that I was offended by such attitude – wrote the referee.

The tendency is for defensive midfielder Xavier to be Gabriel’s replacement in the next two matches.

