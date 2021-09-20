Relatives of People Who Participated in Prevent Senior’s Chloroquine Survey Charge for Responses | Fantastic

This week, GloboNews revealed a dossier made by Prevent Senior doctors denouncing fraud in a study with the so-called ‘covid kit’, at the beginning of the pandemic. The health care provider intended to confirm the effectiveness of chloroquine and azithromycin in treating the disease.

Documents show that the survey omitted patient deaths and that the company disrespected its own protocol in the prescription of medications. Now, relatives of people who participated in the survey demand responses.

The grandfather of radio broadcaster Rafael Ventura, Rogério, 83, began to feel unwell at the end of March 2020 and went to a Prevent Senior hospital.

“He had that excessive tiredness, that thing of being breathless as if he had run,” says the grandson.

He then became part of the group of patients in the research of the so-called ‘covid kit’.

Rogério’s information was recorded along with that of the other 635 patients in a spreadsheet: a database that should guide the follow-up of each person and serve to support the conclusion of the research.

O Fantastic isolated Rogério’s data to identify some of the document inconsistencies. One of the fields, which asks whether “there is a contraindication for chloroquine”, was filled with a “no”. Another field, right beside it, registers a “reason for non-use”: arrhythmia.

Chloroquine is contraindicated for patients with heart problems because of cardiovascular risks.

“We knew about the aggravating factor. He had already had a ‘heart problem’. So with the pandemic, the virus could aggravate his situation”, says Rafael.

The form has one more item that should have prevented the medication: hypertension. Amidst the contradictions, the confirmation: it took seven days to receive the ‘covid kit’.

The use of chloroquine in patients like Rogério was one of the reasons that led this cardiologist to leave Prevent Senior.

“My role would be to monitor the patients who would be included in this protocol. Which actually was to write the ‘covid kit’ with hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and other medications via telemedicine. Without any face-to-face evaluation”, reports the doctor.

The doctor also says that few patients underwent an electrocardiogram, contrary to Prevent’s own protocol. “Hydroxychloroquine is a medication that increases the risk of arrhythmias. I cannot say that it will be an absolute contraindication, but at least an electrocardiogram should be performed”, completes the doctor.

As a Covid-19 medication, chloroquine is discredited by the international scientific community.