Renato Gaúcho laments Flamengo’s defeat and cites sequence of games: ‘Every three days, we have a decision’ | Flamengo



Renato Gaúcho – Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

Published 09/20/2021 09:05

Rio – The defeat to Grêmio ended a great positive sequence and was the second for Renato Gaúcho in charge of Flamengo. After the end of the match, the coach was irritated with the negative result and asked for less rigor in the assessment of the red-black squad. The coach highlighted the sequence of matches of the Rio de Janeiro club, which competes in three competitions in 2021.

“Is this all because of a defeat? Every three days, we have a decision. When we win, it’s okay, when we lose is everything wrong? Our mark is still high. There are times when the opponent can run away. but the opponent also has quality. We will not press all the time and win all the opponent’s balls. When he escapes, it is obvious that he has to lower the lines. It is difficult to explain everything, but the order, we train, our marking is high. One or another the opponent will escape,” he said.

Renato Gaúcho also highlighted that in addition to being their second defeat, it was also only their second game without Flamengo being able to score against their opponents.

“It’s the second game under my command that we didn’t score goals. We’re in this strong grip, always with a different team, it’s not easy. But there was no lack of fight. Everyone surrendered. I had already said in the lecture that it would be very difficult, even for the Grêmio’s situation in the championship. That’s what happened. Grêmio fought a lot and was happier, scoring the first goal,” he said.