Resident breaks hollow wall of new house and finds doll with scary message | World and Science



Doll found with ticket – Jonathan Lewis

doll was found with ticket

Jonathan Lewis

Published 09/20/2021 12:27

A man bought a new house in Walton, in Liverpool, England, and found a rag doll pinned to the wall with a “scary” note. Jonathan Lewis, 32, recently purchased the property and received the keys last Friday, the 17th.

The primary school teacher told the portal Daily Mail who found a wire sticking out of the place where the former owners put the refrigerator. However, the owner wanted to know where it was connected and decided to break one of the plaster walls to check, and ended up finding the doll.

Sitting on a chair, the doll held a piece of paper, which stated that the toy “stabbed” the first owners of the house, in 1961. “Dear reader/new owner of the house, thank you for releasing me! My name is Emily. My owners Originals lived in this house in 1961. I didn’t like them, so they had to go. All they did was sing and have fun. It was disgusting. Stabbing was my choice of death for them, so hope you have knives. that you sleep well,” said the message.

doll found on the house wall Photo: Jonathan Lewis doll found on the house wall Photo: Jonathan Lewis doll found on the house wall Photo: Jonathan Lewis

According to the realtor, the kitchen had been done “four or five years ago” and the note would have been placed by the former owners during this period.

Some friends of Jonathan tried to convince him to put the house up for sale after the discovery, but the man found the situation hilarious. “I would probably do the exact same thing,” he told the newspaper.