RMP: “Palmeiras will enter as a zebra against Atlético-MG on Tuesday” – 09/19/2021

Atlético-MG and Palmeiras took the field this Saturday (18) for the Brasileirão, but with an eye on the expected meeting between them next Tuesday (21) for the semifinals of the Libertadores. Both won their commitments against rivals that figure in the relegation zone: Galo won 3-0 by Sport, while Verdão beat Chapecoense by 2-0. continental?

At the End of Chat, post-round live of UOL Sport – with journalists Isabela Labate, Renato Maurício Prado, Marluci Martins and Mauro Cezar Pereira – the commentators made their projections for this Tuesday’s duel. The opinion is unanimous: Galo is the favorite against Palmeiras.

“I had the feeling that Atlético-MG is stronger than Palmeiras, that they’ll have to play an unforgettable game in order not to lose in this first game. This Atlético-MG team is very strong. I think it’s the only team that has it The ability to face it on an equal footing is Flamengo complete. I’m thinking that Palmeiras will come in as an underdog in this Tuesday’s game because of what the two teams are playing,” analyzed Renato.

For Mauro, not even the fact of working at Allianz Parque gives Verdão any kind of guaranteed advantage. “Palmeiras depends on the goal at the beginning. If Palmeiras score 1-0 at the beginning, the game will be guided by that and Atlético-MG may have many problems. Palmeiras lost three of the last four games at home: Cuiabá [2 a 0], Strength [3 a 2] and Flamengo [3 a 1]. Only won Athletico [2 a 1]. He was already eliminated from the Copa do Brasil by the CRB. In fact, the team has not been able to impose itself playing in its stadium. Atlético-MG is the favorite, but Palmeiras is not dead,” he said.

Marluci considers the roster of Galo superior to the team from São Paulo. “The favorite is Atlético-MG because they’re showing that they’ve come to be champion. Palmeiras is wavering. They have an excellent team, but I still think Atlético-MG’s squad is better, the reinforcements were excellent. Diego Costa, no need a lot of time, he’s already completely mingled with the team. I see total favoritism from Atlético-MG, but I don’t think there will be a big difference on the field, a rout,” he said.

Although he sees the Minas Gerais team in better conditions, Mauro pointed out that Palmeiras can complicate things, especially if they repeat their performance in the derby against São Paulo at Allianz Parque in the previous phase. “Palmeiras has to know how to take advantage of this condition of sniper that is being attributed to them, although they don’t see it that way. Palmeiras have players with quality to recover from the ugly defeat suffered by Flamengo last week and be competitive, as it was against São Paulo, especially in the second game”, he said, citing the victory alviverde by 3-0 over Tricolor.

The victory against Chapecoense, although expected, was of great importance for Palmeiras, in Marluci’s view. “Palmeiras comes from fluctuations in the last seven games and this victory has a greater meaning because of what was happening with the team. It was fluctuating too much and generating some doubts. I believe that Palmeiras will play a balanced game, even because no one will go with so thirsty for the pot in a knockout game. I don’t think Atlético-MG will go for it. It will be a studied game,” he projected.

Renato already emphasized that Rooster shouldn’t feel the weight of playing away from home. “This Atlético-MG team impresses more. I don’t think his football is charming, but he’s a very good player to decide. In case of a blunder, Diego Costa scores a head goal, the Hulk takes a spare and gives a bomb and Arana is flying on the left-back. I’m very curious about this game and I insist: Atlético-MG is the favorite, even playing at Palmeiras’ home,” he concluded.