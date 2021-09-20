Roberto Petri, former sports journalist for Jovem Pan, dies at age 85

The information was confirmed by Flavio Prado, commentator for Jovem Pan and who had Petri as a mentor

Reproduction/Twitter/@flaviprado Journalist Roberto Petri (left) mentored Flavio Prado (right)



Roberto Petri, one of the most experienced and awarded professionals in sports journalism in Brazil and a former employee of Young pan, died this Sunday, 19, in São Paulo. The information has been confirmed by Flavio Prado, a JP commentator who had Petri as a mentor. “My dear friend and godfather, Roberto Petri, has just died. He changed my life and that of many people, opening doors in the press. Take this huge credit to heaven,” he lamented. “Petri, first, was the guy who threw me in the middle, in a TV Gazeta contest. He released Jota Júnior, Galvão Bueno, Osvaldo Maciel… He was a guy who did this kind of thing. He had two spells at Pan, the first in the 1960s and then at Mundo da Bola, where he wrote a bulletin about the Argentine Championship, from 1990 to 2014”, recalled Flavio.

After two strokes (cerebrovascular accidents), Roberto Petri chose to live in a nursing home, Flore D’Alliance, in Santana, north of São Paulo, in 2017. In his extensive career, Roberto Petri worked at Jovem Pan and in several other communication vehicles, such as Bandeirantes, Tupi, Difusora and Excelsior (currently CBN), as well as Tupi, Cultura, Gazeta, CBI (where it currently has a roundtable) and ESPN Brasil. Roberto also marked a time in the print media, working at Última Hora, Diário da Noite, Diário de São Paulo, Mundo Esportivo, Popular da Tarde and Jornal Equipe, in addition to having worked for the Player Magazine.

Passionate about football and Olympic sports, the journalist participated in several national and international coverages. Among several feats, Roberto Petri was one of the creators of the Milk Tooth category, in which boys compete in championships with bold rules, such as the lateral kick with their feet and not with their hands, something that would make FIFA top hats reflect. about the old patterns. In the category, some great athletes were launched, such as Zico and Muricy Ramalho.

