Rodolffe fires comment after Juliette’s revelation

Apparently Rodolff was not very happy to know that Juliette delivered that the two had a flirtatious mood after the BBB 2021. When he saw an Instagram post talking about the subject, the countryman reacted.

“She bag mouth, huh”, fired the singer, who added an alert-eyed emoji and another laughing.

For those who don’t know, the BBB 2021 champion’s confession was made during a radio interview last Thursday (16). At the time, the woman from Paraíba told:

“We were good friends, we met twice, made a date, but then it passed. It was a quick flirting. We talk to each other, we’re friends, for now that’s all”.

Recalling the confinement at Big Brother’s house, Juliette said: “Back on the show we were more friends, just in two moments I thought he was flirting with me and I was very embarrassed”.

Playfully, the digital influencer declared: “I see a lot of videos of us, we have a lot of fan club and I say to him ‘hey, don’t watch these videos too much, not that you’ll end up falling in love with me’. I keep looking and realize how close we were and I didn’t have the dimension of it”.

Recently, the makeup artist and lawyer drew attention by giving details about her love life. When asked about the rumors that she had kissed in recent days, the famous one shot: “My people… I’m single, but not dead. You have to give a little kiss”.

It should be noted that the artist had already hinted that she was giving love a chance during the press conference for the release of her first music video. “I have a crush, I’m starting there. Then we have to do another press conference and, if it works, we’ll reveal it”, delivered.

Despite the crush, Juliette stated that the song Diferença Mara was not inspired by this new novel. “The song was made before, I’m just making sense at this point, because it talks about the difference between people”, declared to UOL.