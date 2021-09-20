Rooster x Palmeiras had a photographer attack, protest and sprint to cup

Atltico and Palmeiras players during the 2000 Mercosul Cup game (Photo: Auremar de Castro/EM/DA Press)

When the ball rolls at 9:30 pm this Tuesday, the 22 players who will be on the synthetic lawn of Allianz Parque will begin to star in an emblematic duel for Brazilian football. It will be the first of the two most important games in the history of the clash between Atltico and Palmeiras, played more than 80 times – the first of them in the distant year of 1938.

There is no description for this image or gallery However, before the long-awaited matches for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, the teams met on four occasions in the play-off tournaments. And there are several outstanding – and curious – moments of the confrontation in eliminatory conditions: from protests and the assault of a photographer on the referee to the beginning of the Alvinegra race towards a national title. On the eve of the continental competition's first game, therecalls some of these stories.

Photographer attacks and green rout

Atltico entered the first playoff in history against Palmeiras as an underdog. The team from Alvinegro found itself face to face with a powerful opponent, filled with national football stars, in the last 16 of the 1996 Copa do Brasil.

On the field, Djalminha, Muller and Rivaldo’s team got the better of both games – 2-1 on the way, in Belo Horizonte, and 5-0 on the return, in So Paulo. Palmeiras, at the time led by Vanderlei Luxemburgo, would only stop in the final against Cruzeiro, who won the title.

The rout at the former Palestra Italia, on April 16, is the most elastic score in the history of the clash. But the truth is that the first duel, in the capital of Minas Gerais, holds the most curious stories of that confrontation.

Independencia received around 14 thousand subscribers, which created a highly favorable environment for the Atltico. Even with the green favoritism, coach Procpio Cardoso’s team was not frightened and opened the scoring in the first half, with Leandro Tavares.

With two very similar goals from Luiso, Palmeiras turned in the final stage. Fbio Augusto, on a bicycle, scored what would be a tie in Alvinegro, but the referee from Pernambuco, Wilson de Souza Mendona, annulled the play. That’s when the climate turned hostile to arbitration.

But the revolt against those responsible for the whistle was not limited to players and athletic fans. According to reports at the time, photographer Andr Brant, who was working at the match, attacked Wilson de Souza Mendona and spat on Major Garibaldi, from the Military Police. He would be arrested, but the case was still hushed up in Independencia.

Protest and new elimination

Brazilian runner-up the previous year, Atltico met Palmeiras again in a knockout tournament in 2000. The team alviverde, which had won the 1999 Copa Libertadores, was no longer the same. It had lost most of its stars and was in the process of rebuilding.

Even so, Atltico could not avoid defeats and ended the season in a melancholy manner with an elimination in the semifinal of the Copa Mercosul – which would be conquered by Vasco.

‘Players and management, you shame the nation of Athletics’: Alvinegro fans protested in the 2-0 defeat by Palmeiras, in Mercosur in 2000 (Photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) In the first leg, Palmeiras thrashed 4-1 at Palestra Italia and led the way. Athletic’s return to Belo Horizonte was marked by protests from fans, disgusted with the result, at the airport and at the club’s headquarters. The presence of the military police was necessary to guarantee the safety of the athletes.

And the demonstrations continued in the second match, which ended in a new victory from Palmeira, this time by 2-0. Atleticans took banners with critical board and team.

“Urgent: fans need support from the ‘team'”; “Players and board, you shame the athletic nation,” read two of the demonstrations. At the time, the president of the Atltico was Nlio Brant. Interestingly, the deputy was Srgio Coelho, current representative of Alvinegro.

continental duel

Atltico and Palmeiras faced each other again at the continental level in the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana in 2010. Once again, the team from São Paulo won.

The first duel was at the Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas, as the stadiums in Belo Horizonte were undergoing renovations for the 2014 World Cup. Atltico drew 1-1 with Palmeiras, with goals from Klber for the visitors and Obina, with a penalty, for the home team.

On the way back, at Pacaembu, Marcos Assuno scored an Olympic goal in the first half and paved the way for alviverde’s victory. Luan, in the final stage, guaranteed the 2-0 and sanctified yet another disqualification of Atltico, who, once again, used more reserves than holders.

uprooted for title

Luan celebrates Atltico’s goal over Palmeiras in the 2014 Brazil Cup (Photo: Rodrigo Clemente/EM/DA Press) Not only was the story of the knockout duels against Palmeiras built from alvinegra frustrations. In 2014, Atltico started the race towards the title of the Copa do Brasil with two victories over the São Paulo opponent.

Luan left the bench to head-on the victory by 1-0 at Pacaembu, in the first leg of the round of 16. Pablo Mouche lost a penalty to the hosts.

On the way back, Atltico was not aware of the opponent – who struggled until the last round of the Brazilian Championship to not be relegated – and made it 2-0, with goals from Jemerson and, again, Luan. That match at Independencia was coach Levir Culpi’s number 200 in the alvinegro command.

From then on, the Atltico built a historic campaign. Eliminated Corinthians and Flamengo with streaks in Mineiro. In the decision, he twice defeated his biggest rival Cruzeiro and won the unheard of cup.

In 2021…

The semifinal games will be the first between Atltico and Palmeiras in the history of the Copa Libertadores. And they have everything to be two of the best matches of this edition of the continental tournament.

Minas Gerais champion, Atltico has had a perfect season so far: he is the leader of the Brazilian Championship and semi-finalist of the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. Now, he is trying to confirm the good moment against the current continental champion, who is not experiencing the best of phases.

The clashes will be on the next two Tuesdays (September 21st and 28th), at 9:30 pm. The first game at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, without the presence of fans. On the way back, Atltico will count on the support of the fans in Mineiro to try to make history.

Matches in knockout tournaments between Atltico and Palmeiras

1996 Brazil Cup (round of 16)

Atltico 1 x 2 Palmeiras – April 3, at Independencia, in Belo Horizonte

Palmeiras 5 x 0 Atltico – April 16, at Palestra Italia, in So Paulo

2000 Mercosur Cup (semifinal)

Palmeiras 4 x 1 Atltico – November 22, at Palestra Italia, in So Paulo

Atltico 0 x 2 Palmeiras – November 28, in Mineiro, Belo Horizonte

2010 South American Cup (quarter finals)

Atltico 1 x 1 Palmeiras – October 27, at Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas

Palmeiras 2 x 0 Atltico – November 10, at Pacaembu, in So Paulo

2014 Brazil Cup (round of 16)

Palmeiras 0 x 1 Atltico – August 27, at Pacaembu, in So Paulo

Atltico 2 X 0 Palmeiras – September 4, at Independencia, in Belo Horizonte