Rooster x Palmeiras had a photographer attack, protest and sprint to cup

(Photo: Auremar de Castro/EM/DA Press)
Atltico and Palmeiras players during the 2000 Mercosul Cup game (Photo: Auremar de Castro/EM/DA Press)

When the ball rolls at 9:30 pm this Tuesday, the 22 players who will be on the synthetic lawn of Allianz Parque will begin to star in an emblematic duel for Brazilian football. It will be the first of the two most important games in the history of the clash between Atltico and Palmeiras, played more than 80 times – the first of them in the distant year of 1938.

However, before the long-awaited matches for the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores, the teams met on four occasions in the play-off tournaments. And there are several outstanding – and curious – moments of the confrontation in eliminatory conditions: from protests and the assault of a photographer on the referee to the beginning of the Alvinegra race towards a national title. On the eve of the continental competition’s first game, the supersports recalls some of these stories.

Atltico vs. Palmeiras: press coverage in the knockout matches