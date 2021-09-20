Rooster x Palmeiras had a photographer attack, protest and sprint to cup

When the ball rolls at 9:30 pm this Tuesday, the 22 players who will be on the synthetic lawn of Allianz Parque will begin to star in an emblematic duel for Brazilian football. It will be the first of the two most important games in the history of the clash between Atltico and Palmeiras, played more than 80 times – the first of them in the distant year of 1938.
Atltico vs. Palmeiras: press coverage in the knockout matches
Photographer attacks and green rout
Atltico entered the first playoff in history against Palmeiras as an underdog. The team from Alvinegro found itself face to face with a powerful opponent, filled with national football stars, in the last 16 of the 1996 Copa do Brasil.
On the field, Djalminha, Muller and Rivaldo’s team got the better of both games – 2-1 on the way, in Belo Horizonte, and 5-0 on the return, in So Paulo. Palmeiras, at the time led by Vanderlei Luxemburgo, would only stop in the final against Cruzeiro, who won the title.
The rout at the former Palestra Italia, on April 16, is the most elastic score in the history of the clash. But the truth is that the first duel, in the capital of Minas Gerais, holds the most curious stories of that confrontation.
Independencia received around 14 thousand subscribers, which created a highly favorable environment for the Atltico. Even with the green favoritism, coach Procpio Cardoso’s team was not frightened and opened the scoring in the first half, with Leandro Tavares.
With two very similar goals from Luiso, Palmeiras turned in the final stage. Fbio Augusto, on a bicycle, scored what would be a tie in Alvinegro, but the referee from Pernambuco, Wilson de Souza Mendona, annulled the play. That’s when the climate turned hostile to arbitration.
But the revolt against those responsible for the whistle was not limited to players and athletic fans. According to reports at the time, photographer Andr Brant, who was working at the match, attacked Wilson de Souza Mendona and spat on Major Garibaldi, from the Military Police. He would be arrested, but the case was still hushed up in Independencia.
Protest and new elimination
Brazilian runner-up the previous year, Atltico met Palmeiras again in a knockout tournament in 2000. The team alviverde, which had won the 1999 Copa Libertadores, was no longer the same. It had lost most of its stars and was in the process of rebuilding.
Even so, Atltico could not avoid defeats and ended the season in a melancholy manner with an elimination in the semifinal of the Copa Mercosul – which would be conquered by Vasco.
And the demonstrations continued in the second match, which ended in a new victory from Palmeira, this time by 2-0. Atleticans took banners with critical board and team.
“Urgent: fans need support from the ‘team'”; “Players and board, you shame the athletic nation,” read two of the demonstrations. At the time, the president of the Atltico was Nlio Brant. Interestingly, the deputy was Srgio Coelho, current representative of Alvinegro.
continental duel
Atltico and Palmeiras faced each other again at the continental level in the quarter-finals of the Copa Sudamericana in 2010. Once again, the team from São Paulo won.
The first duel was at the Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas, as the stadiums in Belo Horizonte were undergoing renovations for the 2014 World Cup. Atltico drew 1-1 with Palmeiras, with goals from Klber for the visitors and Obina, with a penalty, for the home team.
On the way back, at Pacaembu, Marcos Assuno scored an Olympic goal in the first half and paved the way for alviverde’s victory. Luan, in the final stage, guaranteed the 2-0 and sanctified yet another disqualification of Atltico, who, once again, used more reserves than holders.
uprooted for title
Not only was the story of the knockout duels against Palmeiras built from alvinegra frustrations. In 2014, Atltico started the race towards the title of the Copa do Brasil with two victories over the São Paulo opponent.
Luan left the bench to head-on the victory by 1-0 at Pacaembu, in the first leg of the round of 16. Pablo Mouche lost a penalty to the hosts.
On the way back, Atltico was not aware of the opponent – who struggled until the last round of the Brazilian Championship to not be relegated – and made it 2-0, with goals from Jemerson and, again, Luan. That match at Independencia was coach Levir Culpi’s number 200 in the alvinegro command.
From then on, the Atltico built a historic campaign. Eliminated Corinthians and Flamengo with streaks in Mineiro. In the decision, he twice defeated his biggest rival Cruzeiro and won the unheard of cup.
In 2021…
The semifinal games will be the first between Atltico and Palmeiras in the history of the Copa Libertadores. And they have everything to be two of the best matches of this edition of the continental tournament.
Minas Gerais champion, Atltico has had a perfect season so far: he is the leader of the Brazilian Championship and semi-finalist of the Libertadores and Copa do Brasil. Now, he is trying to confirm the good moment against the current continental champion, who is not experiencing the best of phases.
The clashes will be on the next two Tuesdays (September 21st and 28th), at 9:30 pm. The first game at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo, without the presence of fans. On the way back, Atltico will count on the support of the fans in Mineiro to try to make history.
Matches in knockout tournaments between Atltico and Palmeiras
1996 Brazil Cup (round of 16)
Atltico 1 x 2 Palmeiras – April 3, at Independencia, in Belo Horizonte
Palmeiras 5 x 0 Atltico – April 16, at Palestra Italia, in So Paulo
2000 Mercosur Cup (semifinal)
Palmeiras 4 x 1 Atltico – November 22, at Palestra Italia, in So Paulo
Atltico 0 x 2 Palmeiras – November 28, in Mineiro, Belo Horizonte
2010 South American Cup (quarter finals)
Atltico 1 x 1 Palmeiras – October 27, at Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas
Palmeiras 2 x 0 Atltico – November 10, at Pacaembu, in So Paulo
2014 Brazil Cup (round of 16)
Palmeiras 0 x 1 Atltico – August 27, at Pacaembu, in So Paulo
Atltico 2 X 0 Palmeiras – September 4, at Independencia, in Belo Horizonte