Sabine and Malagueta team up to strike Eric

Sabine (Irene Ravache) is capable of anything in the name of ambition – and will make that very clear in the next few chapters of grab hold. Unscrupulous, Dom’s mother (David Júnior) will team up with Malagueta (Marcelo Serrado) to take over from Eric (Mateus Solano) the guardianship of Bebeth (Valentina Herszage) and take possession of the girl’s property.

Maria Pia’s lover (Mariana Santos) is the one who gives the businesswoman the evil suggestion. “Sabine, I found out that everything related to the office belongs to Bebeth, from taking what belonged to her mother. What if something happens to drive Eric away? Without him, Bebeth’s tutor is you, who is the only relative. The girl’s godmother.“

“And to have full control of the company, I have to be in custody of Bebeth… Vítor, I’m afraid of you”, concludes Sabine, following his evil reasoning. “It would have to show that Eric does not have the competence or conditions to take care of her. If he was arrested, for example“, keeps brooding over the villain.

“Are you talking about us using the evidence from Mirella’s (Marina Rigueira) accident? Are you thinking of setting him up?“questions Malagueta. “You? No, us. I’m not in this alone. If anything is done to Eric, we’ll do it together!“, decrees Sabine, determined to embark headlong on the dangerous plot.

