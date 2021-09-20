Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G launched in Brazil with Snapdragon 778G and virtual RAM; see the price

Samsung is expanding the availability of its new premium intermediate cell phone to Brazil. From this Monday (20th), the Galaxy A52s 5G will be available in our country with its good specifications and emphasis on 5G connectivity. The launch takes place shortly after the announcement of the foldables in the national market. Remembering this model’s specs, there’s a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. display is protected with Gorilla Glass 5 and has a dedicated hole for the 32 MP front camera.

Also featured is the quad rear-facing camera array — there’s a 64MP main sensor with optical and digital stabilization; a wide-angle lens with a 12 MP sensor; a macro lens with a 5MP sensor; and finally, a depth lens with a 5 MP sensor. Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy A52s is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset, an octa-core that integrates the Adreno 642L GPU and works with 6GB of physical RAM and 128GB of internal storage expandable with a MicroSD card. In addition, the model is able to allocate 4GB of internal memory for RAM with RAM Plus. To power this hardware, there is a 4,500 mAh battery with support for fast charging of 25 watts that, according to the South Korean manufacturer, promises up to two days of autonomy. The phone features Android 11 under the proprietary One UI interface.

Other specifications include IP67 certification, which guarantees some of the best water and dust resistance on the market; Dolby ATMOS support for 3D audio; and biometric reader under the display.

The Galaxy A52s 5G arrived in Brazil this Monday, September 20, in two color options — black (Awesome Black) or white (Awesome White) — with suggested price of BRL 3,499. For now, the model is only available at the official Samsung store.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is not yet available in Brazilian stores. To be notified when he arrives.