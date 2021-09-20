Samuel and Pilar meet again

In the next chapters of in the times of the emperor, Samuel (Michel Gomes) will learn that Pillar (Gabriela Medvedovski) returned to Brazil. With that, the young man will look for his ex-fiancée, but they will treat each other coldly.

Upon returning to Brazil, after graduating in medicine in the United States, Pilar discovers that Samuel graduated as an engineer. However, as she still believes the boy betrayed her, Pilar doesn’t care much.

So much so that, as soon as she returns, Pilar meets Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) again, but she still believes that the Countess of Barral had an affair with Samuel. So she treats the governess with hostility, which upsets her.

However, Pilar learns that Samuel’s graduation is about to happen and decides to attend. From a distance, she sees the boy graduating as an engineer, and ends up witnessing the moment when Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) kisses him. Samuel then goes to Pilar, but the two converse formally, hiding their true feelings.

Nos Tempos do Imperador is Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. Written by Thereza Falcão and Alessandro Marson, with the collaboration of Júlio Fischer, Duba Elia, Lalo Homrich, Mônica Sanches and Wendell Bendelack, it is directed by Alexandre Macedo, Caio Campos, Guto Arruda Botelho, Joana Antonaccio and Pablo Müller. The general direction is by João Paulo Jabur, with artistic direction by Vinícius Coimbra.

