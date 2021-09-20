São Paulo re-debuts Calleri, beats Atlético-GO and gains breath at the Brazilian Nationals – 09/19/2021

São Paulo recovered in the Brazilian Championship by defeating Atlético-GO by 2-1, today (19), at Morumbi, for the 21st round. With dominance over the visitors most of the time, Tricolor had the debut of striker Jonathan Calleri, scored a goal in each half and moved away from the relegation zone. Rigoni and Luciano scored for the hosts, while Matheus Barbosa scored for Goiás.

Tricolor entered the field just one point ahead of Z-4 and without winning in two matches – a loss to Fluminense and a draw with Juventude. With the result, São Paulo went to 25 points and rose four positions, occupying, now, the 12th place. The team is now four points above the sticking zone.

Atlético-GO, in turn, loses an unbeaten record of seven matches in the competition – six draws and one victory. The team led by Eduardo Barroca is one position above São Paulo, with 26 points.

In the next round, São Paulo has a complicated commitment again at Morumbi. Hernán Crespo’s team faces the leader Atlético-MG on Saturday (25). Atlético-GO will play at home against Cuiabá on Sunday (26).

tricolor changes team

Miranda’s absence due to suspension made coach Hernán Crespo change São Paulo’s tactical formation. And that was left for Bruno Alves. Instead of acting with a system with three defenders, the choice was to act with three defensive midfielders. Luan won a spot in midfield alongside Liziero and Rodrigo Nestor. Gabriel Sara was the main responsible for the articulation for acting in place of Benítez, also suspended.

Dragon is the one who scares you at first

The game had not yet gained control of any team when Atlético-GO showed its offensive credentials. André Luís kicked out the first goal chance after catching a rebound from goalkeeper Tiago Volpi. On the move, after just 3 minutes, he still cleared defender Arboleda with a dry dribble, but failed to finish.

Tricolor takes control of the game

São Paulo took the first scare, but started to control the match after that. He played the ball with patience and created chances with good plays from the wings. In the best of them, Reinaldo advanced on the left and triggered Luciano at the entrance to the area. The center forward rolled the ball to the side and met Igor Vinícius, who landed a fine shot for a good defense by Fernando Miguel.

Purple eye in Tricolor scares

Image: Reproduction/Premiere

Igor Vinícius was, in fact, one of the characters from the first period. When pulling a counterattack for São Paulo in the 15th minute, he was stopped by Willian Maranhão and suffered a shock to his face. After medical attention, he continued the match, but a bruise formed below his left eye caught his attention. The player was not replaced at the time, despite apparently having trouble seeing because of his tightly closed eye. At halftime, he left the field for the entry of Galeano.

Air Game Solve for Tricolor

It was clear that the balls raised over the area represented a great danger for Atlético-GO’s defense. And in a good plot on the right side, she ended up deciding for São Paulo at a time when the team was struggling to score. Rigoni led the offensive play through the middle and opened for Rodrigo Nestor. The cross was just right for the Argentine, who infiltrated two defenders and sent it to goal, opening the scoring in the 35th minute. This was Rigoni’s third goal in Brasileirão.

playing with danger

São Paulo dominated the first half and, justifiably, went into the break with an advantage on the scoreboard. However, Tricolor flirted with danger in the final minutes and almost took the tie on two occasions. In the first one, at 44 minutes, André Luís caught Volpi’s rebound in a shot by Baralhas and sent it to the goal. But it was prevented. In the second, Nathaniel missed a free header in the small area, sending the ball over the goal.

force on the right

São Paulo was forced to make a change in the break by doctor’s order. Igor Vinícius was unable to continue in the match because of the blow he took below his left eye. Galeano took his place and was the player who most appeared in the first minutes of the final stage. First, he forced Fernando Miguel to make a beautiful save with a kick from outside the area. Then, he created the goal line that ended with Luciano’s goal, in the 13th minute.

Luciano disenchanted

Luciano’s season was hampered by a string of injuries. São Paulo’s standout in 2020, he scored only his seventh goal and his first in the Campeonato Brasileiro. His last goal had been scored on June 9th, for the Copa do Brasil, against July 4th (PI). This time, he showed opportunism. After Galeano’s low cross, Rodrigo Nestor deflected the letter and found Luciano free to send it to the goal.

scare at the end

Even dominating the match most of the time, São Paulo suffered in the end. It took a goal in the 25th minute after a good play on the left, which was free for Matheus Barbosa to complete for the goal. After that, Atlético-GO pressed, rounding the tricolor area, but it was not enough to seek equality. And unlike what happened against Juventude, São Paulo managed to hold the victory.

Calleri returns to Morumbi

São Paulo had the debut of its main signing for Brasileirão. Center forward Jonathan Calleri replaced Luciano in the 33rd minute of the second half and was involved in the attack. In his best move, in the 42nd minute, he advanced on the right side and crossed hard. But the ball went through everyone without deflection into the goal

Datasheet

São Paulo 2 x 1 Atlético-GO

Reason: 21st round of the Brazilian Championship

Date: September 19, 2021 (Sunday)

Schedule: 4 pm (from Brasilia)

Local: Morumbi, in São Paulo

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira (RN)

Assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos (RN) and Lorival Cândido das Flores (RN)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

Yellow cards: Willian Maranhão (Atlético-GO)

Goals: Rigoni, at 35min of the first half, and Luciano, at 10min of the second half (São Paulo); Matheus Barbosa, at 25 minutes of the second half (Atlético-GO)

São Paulo: James Volpi; Igor Vinícius (Galeano), Arboleda, Léo and Reinaldo; Luan, Rodrigo Nestor (Gabriel), Liziero and Gabriel Sara (Bruno Alves); Rigoni and Luciano (Calleri). Coach: Hernán Crespo

Atlético-GO: Fernando Miguel; Arnaldo (Dudu), Wanderson, Éder, Igor Cariús (Janderson); Willian Maranhão (Matheus Barbosa), Baralhas and Rickson (Ronald); André Luís, Brian Montenegro (Lucão) and Nathaniel. Technician: Eduardo Barroca