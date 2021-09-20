Scientists are close to classifying long covid as autoimmune disease

+



Long covid could be an autoimmune disease, scientists say (Photo: Andriy Onufriyenko / Getty Images)

The US health agency National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced the start of a new study to find out why the symptoms of Covid-19 remain for a long time in some patients. The research’s first theory is that the virus triggers an autoimmune reaction in the body.

know more

As a result, symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue, loss of smell and muscle pain persist. “We can’t say for sure that it’s an autoimmune disease, but that’s what it’s really starting to look like,” University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences researcher John Arthur told Business Insider.

Arthur and fellow researchers published a study this month in which they suggested that some patients with covid-19 develop antibodies that attack their own proteins, which usually happens in autoimmune diseases. The process causes an inflammation that can trigger the long covid. “It all fits in so far,” said Arthur.

According to scientists, when a person becomes infected with the virus, their body develops antibodies to neutralize it. However, certain patients’ immune systems mistakenly identify some of these antibodies as a threat.

The group analyzed blood samples from 32 patients with covid-19 who donated their plasma and another 15 who were hospitalized at the University of Arkansas. About 81% of plasma donors and 93% of hospitalized patients developed an antibody that inhibited the ACE2 enzymes. They serve as a gateway for coronaviruses, but they are also important for calming the immune system.

Without enough ACE2, the immune system can produce inflammation. “It’s like you have a bunch of hair down the drain and water starts to build up on top,” exemplified John Arthur.

Despite the theory, the researchers stressed that more studies are needed to determine with certainty whether ACE2 antibodies are the cause of long covid. The announced research will receive an investment of around US$470 million.

If the idea defended by scientists is correct, treatments for the disease must change. Blood pressure medications, for example, can be used to fight inflammation. In addition, vaccines against the virus help relieve symptoms, according to research carried out in the United Kingdom.

Do you want to check out the exclusive contents of Época Negócios? Get access to the digital version.