Scientists create paint that eliminates the need for air conditioning

“Mirror, mirror, man, is there paint whiter than me?” asked the white paint. Yes, replied scientists at a laboratory at Purdue University in the United States. They created a white paint, so white it made the Guinness world record book.

But why would anyone want to paint their house with an extra white paint? For scientists, the answer is to reduce or even eliminate the need for air conditioning. In other words, saving on light and preserving the environment.

publicity

“When we started this project about seven years ago, we had energy savings and combating climate change in mind,” said Xiulin Ruan, a professor of Mechanical Engineering at Purdue, in a statement.

It is worth remembering that, in the United States, coal is still the main source of electrical energy in many states.

Image: John Underwood / Purdue University

Read too:

How does ink work?

The researchers’ initial idea was to make an ink that reflected sunlight. Currently, paints for this purpose can only reject 80% to 90% of sunlight. Also, they cannot make surfaces cooler than room temperature.

However, to make this paint really reflective it was also necessary that it be very white. For this, the researchers used a very high concentration of barium sulfate with particles in different sizes. To give you an idea, this is a chemical compound also used in photographic paper and cosmetics.

With this, researchers at the university managed to create an ink capable of reflecting 98.1% of solar radiation while also emitting infrared heat.

Thus, as the ink absorbs less heat than it emits, a surface coated with this technology can be cooled below room temperature. And the best: without consuming energy for it.

For example, using paint on a roof of about 9 square meters can result in a cooling power of 10 kW. “This is more powerful than the [aparelhos] of air conditioning ​​used by most homes,” explained Ruan.

Now, the scientists’ idea is to put this extra-white paint on the market. For this, they announced that they have already entered into a partnership with a company.

Source: USA Today

Have you already watched the new videos of Olhar Digital on YouTube? Subscribe to the channel!