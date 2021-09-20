Second Call discusses female health taboo in new season · TV News

One in every four students has already stopped going to school for not having tampons in Brazil, according to data from the UN (United Nations). In the new season of Second Call, menstrual poverty is portrayed through Evelyn (Nataly Rocha), a homeless woman who resumes her studies and is caught stealing toilet paper rolls in the bathroom to control her menstruation. The drama reveals the impact of socioeconomic status on women’s quality of life and education.

According to the NGO Absorbendo Amor, which donates tampons to public schools, the lack of basic resources affects women’s performance in studies. “With no guarantee that the clothes will not be stained or that they will have the means to go to school on menstruation days, many end up staying at home and losing important contents or are psychologically shaken.”

The theme approached in an almost unprecedented way on TV allows thousands of Brazilians to delve deeper into the issue, which is public health. “A very high proportion of girls and women do not have access to minimum hygiene conditions and supplies related to the menstrual cycle. Many do not even have access to toilets, that is, minimum basic sanitation conditions”, says Adriana Waissman, a doctor at the Obstetric Clinic from FMUSP (Faculty of Medicine, University of São Paulo).

Nataly Rocha’s character in the Globo series faces these and other issues. In addition to having to hide her dirty uniform, the young woman deals with prejudice due to her social status, but finds the famous sorority in the outcome of her personal plot. Caught by Antonia (Jeniffer Dias) with the papers in her purse, the woman argues that she is always seen as a criminal, but is reluctant to tell her about everything she lacks.

After revealing her needs, the homeless woman receives a bag full of tampons donated by her classmates. The scene sensitizes the audience, mainly for its terribly realistic content.

According to UNICEF (United Nations Children’s Fund), 900,000 Brazilian women do not have access to piped water in their homes, and 6.5 million live in homes without any connection to the sewage system. School is often the salvation for these women, who use unusual means such as newspapers, plastic bags and cotton to contain menstruation — something that is not recommended.

“The danger is causing vaginal infections, repeated candidiasis, urinary infections, and skin allergies. Often these girls arrive at the health system in terrible physical condition. This is disrespectful to women’s health”, warns Adriana. Researcher Kareemi, creator of Emotional Gynecology, adds: “It is a risk of death depending on this woman’s access to information and hygiene.”

playback/globoplay

Nataly Rocha’s character is accused of theft

The first step

Bill 4968/2019 proposes the Hygienic Absorbent Supply Program in public schools that serve the final years of elementary and high school. The text, which was approved in the Chamber of Deputies and will proceed to presidential approval, establishes that low-income students will be the main beneficiaries. Basic baskets must contain the absorbent as an essential item.

“It’s a first step, but we’re still in its infancy. We don’t know if this will reach all the girls and women who need it. This is a start, but I think that in order to work, there needs to be a project, an inspection, a care, a general availability of the organs that need care for this to work. If not, it is an initiative that continues to assist part of the women who need it and leaves the other part in need,” opines Kareemi.

Adriana, a gynecologist and obstetrician, explains the changes that will occur if the law enters into force: “The project will make it easier for girls to go to school, reducing school absences, and will improve the intimate health issues of these needy girls. It remains to be seen when it will be put into practice”.

breaking barriers

Looking back at this issue is important not only to avoid school dropouts, but to highlight the difference between genders in terms of quality of life. Men have the chance to develop and occupy prominent positions in the job market. Women, on the other hand, are always judged by their particularities: menstruation and pregnancy, for example.

When the series portrays situations like this, it breaks the stigmas already attributed to women, makes the subject seen and discussed and also contributes so that part of the viewers recognize themselves and feel represented. “We live in a society designed for man. For the system, it is a risk to develop our self-knowledge. The industry does not want us to have autonomy”, concludes Kareemi.

The six episodes of Season Two of Second Call are available on Globoplay.