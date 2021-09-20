See cutoff dates and who will pay dividends in the week

Business

Find out which companies will pay dividends in the week and the cut-off date for receiving dividends

The week will be lighter for investors who follow the receipt of dividends to grow your equity. There will only be three companies that will distribute proceeds to its shareholders.

The main highlight in dividend schedule of the week it will be the arrival of the cut-off date to receive the grandiose distribution of R$ 40 billion from Vale. See more details at the end of the text.

It is worth remembering that investors who are entitled to earnings and interest on equity (JCP) they don’t need to take any action. The value of earnings will be automatically deposited into the broker’s account.

See below for details of each payment and cut-off dates:

Dividend schedule for the week

earnings of the week

Monday, 9/20

Positive (POSI3)

Type: Dividends

Dividends Value: BRL 0.08521505

BRL 0.08521505 Cutoff date : April 30, 2021

: April 30, 2021 Payday : September 20, 2021

: September 20, 2021 Yield: 0.76%

Wednesday, 9/22

AES Brazil (AESB3)

Type: Dividends

Dividends Value: BRL 0.06052081

BRL 0.06052081 Cutoff date : August 9, 2021

: August 9, 2021 Payday : September 22, 2021

: September 22, 2021 Yield: 0.44%

Space laser (ESPA3)

Type: Dividends and interest on equity

Dividends and interest on equity Value: BRL 0.04708569 (dividends) and BRL 0.03480247 (JCP)

BRL 0.04708569 (dividends) and BRL 0.03480247 (JCP) Cutoff date : September 6, 2021

: September 6, 2021 Payday : September 22, 2021

: September 22, 2021 Yield: 0.25% (dividends) and 0.19% (JCP)

Cut-off date for Vale’s dividends (VALE3)

Investors who want receive Vale’s dividends should close the trading session next Wednesday (22) with the asset in the portfolio. For each share, the mining company will deliver R$8.1083, a yield (dividend yield) of more than 9% on the date of announcement. The final yield value will be known at the cutoff date.

In addition to Vale, six other companies will also have their date with this week. Keep an eye on the calendar:

Remembering that this matter on the agenda of dividends it is not a recommendation to buy or sell assets.