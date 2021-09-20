See cutoff dates and who will pay dividends in the week

Find out which companies will pay dividends in the week and the cut-off date for receiving dividends
The week will be lighter for investors who follow the receipt of dividends to grow your equity. There will only be three companies that will distribute proceeds to its shareholders.
The main highlight in dividend schedule of the week it will be the arrival of the cut-off date to receive the grandiose distribution of R$ 40 billion from Vale. See more details at the end of the text.
It is worth remembering that investors who are entitled to earnings and interest on equity (JCP) they don’t need to take any action. The value of earnings will be automatically deposited into the broker’s account.
See below for details of each payment and cut-off dates:
Dividend schedule for the week
earnings of the week
Monday, 9/20
Positive (POSI3)
- Type: Dividends
- Value: BRL 0.08521505
- Cutoff date: April 30, 2021
- Payday: September 20, 2021
- Yield: 0.76%
Wednesday, 9/22
AES Brazil (AESB3)
- Type: Dividends
- Value: BRL 0.06052081
- Cutoff date: August 9, 2021
- Payday: September 22, 2021
- Yield: 0.44%
Space laser (ESPA3)
- Type: Dividends and interest on equity
- Value: BRL 0.04708569 (dividends) and BRL 0.03480247 (JCP)
- Cutoff date: September 6, 2021
- Payday: September 22, 2021
- Yield: 0.25% (dividends) and 0.19% (JCP)
Cut-off date for Vale’s dividends (VALE3)
Investors who want receive Vale’s dividends should close the trading session next Wednesday (22) with the asset in the portfolio. For each share, the mining company will deliver R$8.1083, a yield (dividend yield) of more than 9% on the date of announcement. The final yield value will be known at the cutoff date.
In addition to Vale, six other companies will also have their date with this week. Keep an eye on the calendar:
Remembering that this matter on the agenda of dividends it is not a recommendation to buy or sell assets.