see impact for actions

Today we are going to talk about the expansion of Rumo’s rail network (RAIL3) in Mato Grosso and about Novonor’s (ex-Oderbretch) strategy to sell its stake in Braskem (BRKM5).

UOL has an exclusive area for those who want to invest their money safely and profit more than just saving. Meet!

Check out the analysis by Felipe Bevilacqua, analyst and founding partner of the analysis house Levante Ideias de Investimento. Every day, Bevilacqua brings news and analysis from publicly traded companies so you can make the best investment decisions. This content is exclusive to UOL subscribers.

Rumo will expand the northern network and invest in logistics

Rumo (RAIL3), the country’s largest railway operator, announced last night (19) that it will sign a contract with the state of Mato Grosso for the construction, operation, exploration and conservation of a railway in the state.

The railway will connect the Rondonópolis road-rail terminal to Cuiabá and Lucas do Rio Verde. The model will be by means of authorization, with a 45-year contract term, extendable for an equal period, with the fulfillment of requirements. According to the company, the estimated investment is between BRL 9 and BRL 11 billion, with the first terminal expected to operate in 2025 and completion in 2030.

The news is positive for the company, which continues to invest in new projects and expand its logistics network. With the expansion of the northern network, Rumo is better positioned to capture the increase in agricultural production expected for the region in the coming years. Currently, its railway connects Rondonópolis to the port of Santos, where a large part of agricultural production is exported. We do not expect relevant impacts on the company’s actions in the short term, because the project was already expected and will only bring returns in the long term.

Novonor to detail plan to sell its stake in Braskem

Novonor (formerly Odebrecht) is expected to announce today (20) to creditors its plan to sell its stake in petrochemical Braskem (BRKM5), equivalent to R$ 19.3 billion. Novonor holds 50.1% of Braskem’s voting capital and 38.3% of its total capital. Petrobras also has a relevant stake in petrochemicals, with 36.1% of the company’s total capital, equivalent to R$ 18.2 billion.

It is possible that Novonor intends to carry out a subsequent share offering (follow-on) to dispose of the assets. The operation model still depends, however, on Petrobras’ plan to sell its stake. Novonor’s exit through the stock exchange also depends on the guarantee of the creditor banks.

A few weeks ago, Novonor had announced that it was considering slicing the sale of Braskem, in view of the interest of international investors, but did not go into detail about the operation. The Brazilian petrochemical company is currently valued at around US$ 9.7 billion.

The sale of the stake in Braskem will allow Novonor to pay its debts with creditor banks with petrochemical shares, which are guaranteed receipt of approximately R$14 billion. Considering the value of the last closing, the sale would result in R$5.3 billion in cash for Novonor, excluding taxes.

The news is positive for the companies involved, including Petrobras (PETR3/PETR4) and Braskem (BRKM5). The operation takes place at a heated moment for the petrochemical sector, with large global companies moving to consolidate the sector.