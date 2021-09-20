see payment dates for october, november and december

Families benefiting from the program must pay attention to the dates of the last three payments in 2021. Check the Bolsa Família calendar.

Caixa has already released the calendar of Bolsa Família payments for all remaining months of 2021. As emergency aid is still ongoing, beneficiaries receive the most advantageous amount of both programs. Parcels can be moved through the Caixa Tem app. In addition, it is possible to withdraw the amounts through the Bolsa Família or Cidadão cards.

If the beneficiary has any problem in withdrawing the benefit, he can contact the Caixa telephone center through the 111 phone. Service is provided from Monday to Sunday, from 7:00 am to 10:00 pm. The call is free.

Bolsa Família Calendar

Calendar for the month of October 2021

Final NIS 1: October 18, 2021;

Final NIS 2: October 19, 2021;

NIS final 3: October 20, 2021;

Final NIS 4: October 21, 2021;

Final NIS 5: October 22, 2021;

NIS end 6: October 25, 2021;

NIS end 7: October 26, 2021;

NIS end 8: October 27, 2021;

NIS end 9: October 28, 2021;

NIS end 0: October 29, 2021.

Calendar for the month of November 2021

Final NIS 1: November 17, 2021;

NIS final 2: November 18, 2021;

NIS final 3: November 19, 2021;

Final NIS 4: November 22, 2021;

Final NIS 5: November 23, 2021;

NIS final 6: 24 November 2021;

NIS final 7: 25 November 2021;

NIS end 8: November 26, 2021;

NIS end 9: 29 November 2021;

NIS end 0: November 30, 2021.

Calendar for the month of December 2021