See the 2 most suitable stocks this volatile week, according to 9 brokers

O Money Times broke the main recommended portfolios weekly market and second nine brokers consulted, these are the actions most recommended between the 20th and 24th of September: Intelbras (INTB3) and Valley (VALLEY3).

Both papers cited above had three recommendations each.

Vale is still part of the select group of nine shares the investor can buy now to receive up to 9.41% in dividends until November.

In the latest edition of the survey, the Petrobras (PETR4) was the action to most indicated by market analysts, and now only got a mention of short-term purchase.

In total, 42 publicly-held companies listed in the B3 (B3SA3) had at least one purchase recommendation.

See below the most recommended actions between the 20th and 24th of September:

Survey:

The survey of Money Times was based on information disclosed in the weekly portfolios of nine market agents: Activates Investments, BTG Pactual, Elite, Mirae Asset, MyCap, Necton, OHM Research, Land Investments and XP Investments.

Disclaimer

O Money Times it publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins, and not as an investment recommendation..

3 actions to face Ibovespa volatility

Despite the volatile environment experienced by the market, there are some actions to bet on in this moment of greatest turmoil.

In a video prepared for the Money Times, the analyst of empiricus Cristiane Fensterseifer selected three alternatives that she considers good for the current scenario.