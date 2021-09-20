see the looks of the famous on the red carpet

In the US, the television and streaming awards brought together the famous with spectacular productions

The 73rd edition of Primetime Emmy Awards takes place this Sunday, 19, in Los Angeles, USA.

With presentation of Cedric the Entertainer (57), in The Good Neighborhood and a gang of the hardcore, and other artists the event brings together the famous in style.

Audiences are still limited because of the pandemic, but many stars turned out to compete for one of the most sought-after statuettes on television.

In this year, The Crown, from Netflix, and The Mandalorian, from Disney+, top the complete list of nominations, with 24 each. Other productions from HBO Max, Star+ and North American television channels also compete for several categories.

The biggest highlights of the 2021 Emmy red carpet:

The eyes are on the actress MJ Rodriguez (30) this night. The actress, who is the first trans to compete for the award in the main category for the series Pose, bet on a light blue one-shoulder dress and powerful slit from Versace, in addition to matching with diamond jewelry from Bulgaria.

She is the moment. After leaving the audience in love with the piece chosen in the MET Gala 2021, the actress Michaela Coel (33) made history by wearing a dress made by Christopher John Rogers on the mat at the Emmy 2021. The Brit is also one of the nominees running for a statuette tonight.

Matching the event mat, Mandy Moore (37) attended the Emmy 2021, even though it was out of the category of Best actress, she went to honor the series This Is Us, in which she plays Rebecca.

With a cap on her head and huge black nails, Emma Corrin (25), who brought Princess Diana to life in The Crown, drew attention at the event with her sober but unconventional look.

With a powerful slit, Catherine Zeta-Jones (51) appeared stunning in a burgundy dress next to her husband, Michael Douglas (76), with whom he will present the event. The actor was even nominated for the category of Best Actor in a Series of comedy for her brilliant performance in The Kominsky Method.

Kate Winslet (45) bet on a basic black dress with a light neckline and left the shine to the jewelry. The blonde was nominated for the award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Anthology by the detective in Mare of Easttown.

Josh O’Connor (31), actor responsible for living the Prince Charles (72) in the acclaimed series The Crown, was present on the award’s red carpet. The British star, who won over audiences for his performance, is nominated for Best Leading Actor in a Drama Series.

We can say that the actor Billy Porter (51), the Pray Tell of the LGBTQIA+ series Pose, knows how to become a standout at the awards, especially when it comes to red carpet. The star was nominated for Best Leading Actor in a Drama Series.

The award-winning actress, Taraji Penda Henson (51), wasted beauty and sensuality by choosing a low-cut dress with sparkles and transparency to also be part of the event’s presentation.

See more Emmy 2021 looks:





