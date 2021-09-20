see where to watch the real-time awards

In Brazil, the event will be broadcast live on the pay channel TNT with comments by Aline Diniz and Michel Arouca

And we will have another awards weekend in the entertainment world! Today (19) will take place in Los Angeles the 2021 Emmy Awards. The 73rd edition of the award will enshrine the artists and series that shone on North American screens last year. So, to stay up to date and catch up, see where to watch Emmy 2021 live.

The event, which will be presented by Cedric the Entertainer, will begin at 5:00 pm US West Coast time, equivalent to 8:00 pm EDT. For North American viewers, the Emmy will be broadcast live by the broadcaster CBS, including on its official website. However, the online broadcast will be entirely in English, with no Portuguese subtitles.

Find out where to watch Emmy 2021 live in Portuguese

In Brazil, the official broadcast of the biggest American television award will be carried out by the pay channel TNT. Starting at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time), the presenters Aline Diniz and Michel Arouca will comment live on the awards ceremony.

The broadcast will also be available to subscribers of TNT Go, the broadcaster’s streaming service.

All content will have simultaneous translation into Portuguese. Furthermore, the channel also broadcasts through its official social networks the “Heat TNT“. The attraction, which will be presented by Carol Ribeiro, James Abravanel and Ikaro Kadoshi, will air before the start of the awards.

Below, check the TNT channel numbers on pay TV operators:

Find out where to watch the Emmy 2021 red carpet live

For those who want to follow the red carpet and the arrival of celebrities at the 2021 Emmy Awards, the channel AND! will broadcast from 19h (Brasilia time). This way, you will be able to observe the looks of the famous who participate in the event that, due to the pandemic, will have a reduced audience.

See channel numbers E! on pay TV operators:

