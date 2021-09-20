sensation technician is already preparing to work in Brazil

The coach of Barcelona de Guayaquil, Fabián Bustos, has two wishes for the clashes against Flamengo, scheduled for Wednesdays this and next week, for the semifinals of the Copa de la Libertadores da América.

The first is more than obvious: to surprise the current two-time Brazilian champion and place the Ecuadorian team for the third time in history in the decision of the most important interclub tournament in continental football.

But, in addition to fighting for a spot in the decision, the 52-year-old Argentine intends to use the knockout against Gabigol, Arrascaeta and the other stars who wear red and black as a showcase for his work.

Bustos, the sensational coach of Libertadores-2021 and the man behind the only non-Brazilian team still alive in the competition, either because he wants to come and work in five-time world champion football. And he doesn’t make a point of hiding that this is his goal.

“Our desire is always to continue evolving. We have been in a very good phase for three years here in Ecuador. And, of course, we want the best in the market for us. We have already had possibilities in other countries, but the most important market of the continent is Brazil,” he said, in an exclusive telephone interview to “Blog do Rafael Reis”.

Bustos’ desire to migrate to Tupiniquim football is not just something to pay lip service to. The Argentine has been working hard to dig a parking space here and has even hired a team of Brazilian businessmen, led by former defender Gélson Baresi, to help him on this mission.

It is up to this task the mission to make the Barcelona coach better known in our market and also to present his name to club managers who are interested in contacting a foreign captain (an increasingly common phenomenon in Serie A, where 30% of the teams are in the hands of gringos).

Despite being born in Argentina, Bustos built his entire coaching career in Ecuador. He arrived in the country in 2000 to play as a midfielder at Deportivo Quito and has taken root there. In 2009, three years after his retirement, he debuted in the role ahead of the little expressive Manta.

Then he spent nearly a decade running in small teams and reaping less-than-exciting results. Until 2018, he was hired for the second time by Delfín. And then, everything changed.

In the first season, he managed to qualify for the Copa Sudamericana. In the second, he led the club to its first Ecuadorian title. Last year, he moved to Barcelona and won another national title. As early as 2021, it has prioritized Libertadores. Even so, it has remained at the top of the national championship table.

In the continental tournament, the Guayaquil club has been doing an exemplary campaign even though it has faced one of the most difficult paths. First, it ranked first in a group that had Boca Juniors and Santos. Afterwards, he eliminated an Argentine (Vélez Sarsfield) in the round of 16 and a Brazilian (Fluminense) in the quarterfinals.

Unless Barcelona, ​​runners-up in 1990 and 1998, beat Flamengo, Libertadores will have a 100% Brazilian final for the second year in a row, as the other semi brings together Palmeiras and Atlético-MG.

The five-time world champion country has been dominating the South American tournament in recent seasons. There are three titles in the four most recent editions: Grêmio (2017), Fla (2019) and Palmeiras (2020, in national decision against Santos). Only the Argentines from River Plate (2018) managed to interrupt this hegemonic series.

The next continental champion will be announced on November 27th. This time, the final is scheduled for the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo, capital of Uruguay. The holder of the cup will be able to compete in the Club World Cup, which still does not have a defined venue after Japan withdrew from the organization.

Libertadores Semifinals

Tomorrow, 9:30 pm – Palmeiras x Atlético-MG, at Allianz Parque, São Paulo (SP)

Wednesday, 9:30 pm – Flamengo x Barcelona, ​​at Maracanã, Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

09/28, at 9:30 pm – Atlético-MG x Palmeiras, in Mineirão, Belo Horizonte (MG)

29/09 – Barcelona x Flamengo, at Monumental, in Guayaquil (EQU)