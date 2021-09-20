Sergio Ramos has no date to debut, says Pochettino

Hired by PSG for more than two months, defender Sergio Ramos accumulates a series of physical problems and has yet to make his debut in the new team’s shirt.

To the frustration of the fans, it may still take time for the Spaniard to pair up with Marquinhos in defense of the French team. That’s because coach Mauricio Pochettino revealed yesterday that there is no date for the former Real Madrid player to return to an official match – he is recovering from a calf injury.

“There is no date and no forecast when Sérgio Ramos will be available again. We are optimistic that he will soon be with us, but he is in a period of recovery,” began the coach at a press conference after PSG’s victory over Lyon .

“He’s fine and in good spirits. Logically, a player wants to play as quickly as possible, what makes him happy is to take the field. But we’re calm and he has to be calm too. When he’s fully recovered and reaches the level of his teammates, he will certainly have the opportunity to play,” concluded Pochettino.

Since the beginning of the year, the Spanish defender has been dealing with muscle pain, which made him lose, as well as important games against Real Madrid, the Olympics and the Euro Cup. In addition to the injuries, he was diagnosed with coronavirus at the end of last season.