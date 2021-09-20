Serie C: five clubs still looking to qualify for the next phase | brazilian series c

At the Group B, the last classified was known on Saturday. Criciúma beat Mirassol 3-0 and stamped their passport. On the same day, Paraná suffered relegation to the fourth division.
There are five teams fighting for three spots. Tombense, Manaus and Botafogo-PB, within the G-4, depend only on you. Besides them, Ferroviário and Volta Redonda also have chances, but the math is a little cruel, because, along with the victory, they need a combination of results.
At the bottom of the table, Santa Cruz is relegated. Jacuipense is going through a delicate situation and needs to win, in addition to rooting for a defeat by Floresta and taking a difference of six goals on the balance.
The situation is defined at the top, with the four teams classified, and also in the relegation zone. What remains is to define the final position of each club, which will interfere in the formation of the groups in the second phase.
Within the G-4, Novorizontino, Ypiranga, Ituano, Criciúma are classified. The team from Santa Catarina was the last to confirm the vacancy, with a victory over Mirassol at the Heriberto Hülse stadium.
Paraná and Oeste no longer have a chance to escape the fall. Both will play Series D in 2022.
