Sesau bulletin registers 42 new cases and four more deaths by Covid

The Epidemiological Bulletin of the State Department of Health (Sesau), this Sunday (19/9), confirms 42 new cases of Covid-19 in Alagoas. Thus, the state has a total of 237,663 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus so far, of which 437 are in home isolation. Another 230,815 patients have already completed the isolation period, have no more symptoms and are therefore recovered from the disease. There are 5,537 cases under epidemiological investigation. Four deaths were registered in Alagoas territory. With that, Alagoas has 6,169 deaths by Covid-19.

Confirmed cases of people with Covid-19 are distributed in 102 municipalities in Alagoas. In relation to the total table of deaths in Alagoas, 6,169 deaths are confirmed by Covid-19, but eight of them were of people residing in Pernambuco, São Paulo, Santa Catarina and Bahia, with six men and two women as victims. Of the 6,161 deaths of people residing in Alagoas, 3,408 were male and 2,753 female. There were 2,688 people who lived in Maceió and the other 3,473 lived in the interior of the state, according to the Strategic Health Surveillance Information Center (Cievs) , from Sesau.

To access the epidemiological bulletin, just click on this link and download data from Covid-19.

Deaths – In this Sunday’s bulletin (19/9), four more deaths were confirmed, in the laboratory, because of the new coronavirus, with three victims in the capital of Alagoas and one in the interior of the state. The victims of Maceió were two 56-year-old men, in addition to a 58-year-old woman. The first 56-year-old man had sarcoidosis and died at the Arthur Ramos Hospital, in Maceió; the second 56-year-old man was hypertensive, diabetic and died at the Women’s Hospital (HM), in Maceió; and the 58-year-old woman had chronic heart disease and died at Santa Casa, in Maceió.

The victim who lived in the interior of the state was a 60-year-old woman. She lived in Arapiraca, had chronic liver disease, chronic neurological disease and died at the Hospital do Coração de Alagoas, in Maceió.

State Covid-19 Beds – Of the 538 beds created by the State Department of Health (Sesau) to exclusively serve patients with suspected and confirmed infection by the new coronavirus, 100 were occupied until 4 pm on Saturday (18/9), which corresponds to 19% of the total. Currently, 48 patients are in ICU beds, one occupying an Intermediate bed and 51 ward beds. To monitor the evolution of the occupancy of beds exclusive to Covid-19, access http://www.alagoascontraocoronavirus.al.gov.br/

See the List of Deaths by Covid-19 from 03.31.2020 to 09.19.2021