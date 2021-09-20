.: Setembro Amarelo: action at the TCI addresses the importance of mental health care

Author: Text: Andressa Mota/CCS | Photos: José Justino Lucente/CCS

The Novo Tempo campaign takes place tomorrow, Saturday, September 18, from 9 am to 11 am, at the Integration Central Terminal (TCI), an action aimed at addressing the importance of taking care of mental health. The campaign is promoted by Unimed Piracicaba in partnership with the Municipal Health Department (SMS) and is dedicated to Setembro Amarelo, a month dedicated to the prevention of suicide.

Members of the Health Promotion team at Unimed Medicina Preventiva, the Psychosocial Care Network (RAPs) of the SMS and employees of the company TUPi (Transporte Urbano Piracicaba) will deliver motivational messages to residents and sunflower seeds symbolizing life, a new time.

According to the coordinator of RAPs, Vandrea Novello, tomorrow’s action will still address where to seek help in a time of emotional instability. “The professionals will be actively involved in the distribution of materials, guidance and even quick listening. When we talk about future perspectives, hope, possibilities of listening directly, we are working on the prevention of suicide, which is the giving up of life”, says Vandrea.

The nursing technician from the Health Promotion team at Unimed Preventive Medicine, Rosimari Novais, emphasizes that the teams also aim to make residents aware of the need to take care of mental health throughout the year. “With the social distance, we are without tight hugs that bring us well-being. The motivational message is a form of affection and care for others. The Yellow September action is a way of saying that we are here. A simple attitude can transform someone’s life”, comments Rosimari.

Yellow September action at TCI will be tomorrow, 18/09 | Photo José Justino Lucente CCS

PREVENTION – The Secretary of Health, Filemon Silvano, recalls that the current moment of pandemic requires special attention to mental health. “Many people have lost jobs, closed their companies and are in need. We need to think about these issues and leave the door open so that they can have the necessary care to overcome these difficulties and have a good life. We have a team that is very well prepared to welcome the population and, in this partnership with Unimed, we reinforce the strength of our city in the prevention of suicide”, highlights Filemon Silvano.

The need for year-round prevention is also highlighted by the president of Unimed Piracicaba, Carlos Joussef. “Reflecting on suicide not just this month, but the entire year, is extremely important. The key to prevention is communication and proper instruction for all people”, says Carlos Joussef.

LIVES – The Novo Tempo campaign also holds the 4th Yellow September Forum – Novo Tempo, with a series of lives, always at 7pm on Mondays, September 20th and 27th, on Unimed Piracicaba’s official Instagram page. The meetings have the participation of health professionals who work in the SUS (Unified Health System), in the Cooperative, in addition to partners.

WHERE TO FIND HELP – The Municipal Health Department offers various equipment aimed at mental health care. Check below where to seek help in case of psychological distress.

CAPS II – Bela Vista

Address: Rua Bela Vista, 665, Vila Independência

Opening hours: 7am to 5pm

Contact: (19) 3433-0312

Serves the population of the east, south and center

Vila Cristina Mental Health Clinic

Address: Rua Dr. Antônio Augusto de B. Penteado, 422, Jardim Elite

Opening hours: 7am to 5pm

Contact: (19) 3402-3028

Serves the west region

Vila Sonia Mental Health Outpatient Clinic

Address: Rua Dino Bueno, 565, Vila Sônia

Opening hours: 7am to 5pm

Contact: (19) 3415-3343

Serves the north region

Children’s CAPS

Address: XV de Novembro, 2517, Bairro Alto

Opening hours: 7am to 5pm

Contact: (19) 3434-4732

It serves children and teenagers in the city

CAPS AD (Alcohol and other drugs)

Address: Rua Presidente Venceslau Braz, 69, Jardim Glória

Hours of Operation: 7am to 5pm

Contact: (19) 3411-6520

It serves people with mental disorders resulting from the problematic use of psychoactive substances

Street office

traveling team

Contact: (19) 3422-7354

Directed to homeless people