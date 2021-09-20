.: Setembro Amarelo: action at the TCI addresses the importance of mental health care

Author: Text: Andressa Mota/CCS | Photos: José Justino Lucente/CCS
The Novo Tempo campaign takes place tomorrow, Saturday, September 18, from 9 am to 11 am, at the Integration Central Terminal (TCI), an action aimed at addressing the importance of taking care of mental health. The campaign is promoted by Unimed Piracicaba in partnership with the Municipal Health Department (SMS) and is dedicated to Setembro Amarelo, a month dedicated to the prevention of suicide.
Members of the Health Promotion team at Unimed Medicina Preventiva, the Psychosocial Care Network (RAPs) of the SMS and employees of the company TUPi (Transporte Urbano Piracicaba) will deliver motivational messages to residents and sunflower seeds symbolizing life, a new time.
According to the coordinator of RAPs, Vandrea Novello, tomorrow’s action will still address where to seek help in a time of emotional instability. “The professionals will be actively involved in the distribution of materials, guidance and even quick listening. When we talk about future perspectives, hope, possibilities of listening directly, we are working on the prevention of suicide, which is the giving up of life”, says Vandrea.
The nursing technician from the Health Promotion team at Unimed Preventive Medicine, Rosimari Novais, emphasizes that the teams also aim to make residents aware of the need to take care of mental health throughout the year. “With the social distance, we are without tight hugs that bring us well-being. The motivational message is a form of affection and care for others. The Yellow September action is a way of saying that we are here. A simple attitude can transform someone’s life”, comments Rosimari.
Yellow September action at TCI will be tomorrow, 18/09 | Photo José Justino Lucente CCS
PREVENTION – The Secretary of Health, Filemon Silvano, recalls that the current moment of pandemic requires special attention to mental health. “Many people have lost jobs, closed their companies and are in need. We need to think about these issues and leave the door open so that they can have the necessary care to overcome these difficulties and have a good life. We have a team that is very well prepared to welcome the population and, in this partnership with Unimed, we reinforce the strength of our city in the prevention of suicide”, highlights Filemon Silvano.
The need for year-round prevention is also highlighted by the president of Unimed Piracicaba, Carlos Joussef. “Reflecting on suicide not just this month, but the entire year, is extremely important. The key to prevention is communication and proper instruction for all people”, says Carlos Joussef.
LIVES – The Novo Tempo campaign also holds the 4th Yellow September Forum – Novo Tempo, with a series of lives, always at 7pm on Mondays, September 20th and 27th, on Unimed Piracicaba’s official Instagram page. The meetings have the participation of health professionals who work in the SUS (Unified Health System), in the Cooperative, in addition to partners.
WHERE TO FIND HELP – The Municipal Health Department offers various equipment aimed at mental health care. Check below where to seek help in case of psychological distress.
CAPS II – Bela Vista
Address: Rua Bela Vista, 665, Vila Independência
Opening hours: 7am to 5pm
Contact: (19) 3433-0312
Serves the population of the east, south and center
Vila Cristina Mental Health Clinic
Address: Rua Dr. Antônio Augusto de B. Penteado, 422, Jardim Elite
Opening hours: 7am to 5pm
Contact: (19) 3402-3028
Serves the west region
Vila Sonia Mental Health Outpatient Clinic
Address: Rua Dino Bueno, 565, Vila Sônia
Opening hours: 7am to 5pm
Contact: (19) 3415-3343
Serves the north region
Children’s CAPS
Address: XV de Novembro, 2517, Bairro Alto
Opening hours: 7am to 5pm
Contact: (19) 3434-4732
It serves children and teenagers in the city
CAPS AD (Alcohol and other drugs)
Address: Rua Presidente Venceslau Braz, 69, Jardim Glória
Hours of Operation: 7am to 5pm
Contact: (19) 3411-6520
It serves people with mental disorders resulting from the problematic use of psychoactive substances
Street office
traveling team
Contact: (19) 3422-7354
Directed to homeless people