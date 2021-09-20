Sexologist reveals how to have the best sex of life at any age

Chantelle Otten is an award-winning psychosexologist passionate about helping people feel better about sexual health, self-esteem, communication and education.

Chantelle Otten reveals how to have the best sex at any age. (Photo: Getty Images)

Enjoying sex is wonderful. In addition, regular sex, alone or with partners, can have a number of health benefits, including the release of hormones that improve mood and bonding with your sexual partner.

With age, sex life changes. In other words, just note that the sexual relationships you have today are totally different from those experienced in your teens and early 20s, right? And future experiences will also be different from current ones. This changes according to social roles, stress levels, possible children, emotions and, of course, physical changes.

For those who have a vulva, as they approach menopause, the vagina actually shrinks and becomes narrower. The vaginal walls get a little thinner and the lubrication decreases. For those who have a penis, the chances of having erectile dysfunction increase with age, and the penis can get softer. So, when we get older, we don’t have the aptitude for sex anymore? No way. In fact, many people claim that sex improves with age.

(Chantelle Otten is here to give Yahoo Lifestyle readers information about everything that has to do with your love life. Photo: Reproduction)

For those in their 20s

The age of 20 is an age dedicated to sexual experimentation. During this period, with more access to unprejudiced sex education, it is possible to make independent decisions about how to conduct one’s sex life. The person can learn from self-pleasure and sexual fantasies and has the opportunity to experience sex with different partners in a safe way.

This period also brings opportunities to experience sex with a focus on pleasure, as opposed to purpose-driven sex. What does that mean? Basically, purpose-driven sex is goal-oriented, for example, having an orgasm, penetration, or a child. I like to teach people about pleasure-oriented sex education because, really, their lifetime spent on purposeful sex is short. As such, it is helpful to learn about pleasure education from an early age so that these skills can be used in later years.

A lot is learned about orgasms, control, consent, and sexual orientation in your twenties (and beyond), but remember it’s never too late to learn more about your own sexuality. I believe it’s a great time to grow up and understand what each one likes and doesn’t like to do in bed. For many, it’s also a time to travel to different countries (after the vaccine, of course!) and learn about passion in different cultures and with different partners.

The time of 20 years is also a great time to resolve any challenges related to sexuality, such as pain during sexual intercourse, which could be a case of vaginismus, or premature ejaculation.

For those in their 30s

In their thirties, sex life—and life in general—usually begins to be transformed by new priorities such as career, family, and pregnancy. At this time, it is important to prioritize your sex life and set aside moments for it. That’s because it can remain in the background, while it should receive priority attention, since life is short. Sex is good and healthy, and it strengthens the connection between partners. Sex is vital to maintaining intimacy, and by age thirty it can be less “spontaneous” more “responsive.” Responsive sexual desire is one that manifests itself in response to stimulation, that is, something sensual happens and the body responds. So, when planning a night of sex with one partner and you ask the other to caress the inside of your thighs, your body may respond by expressing, “Wow, that’s good, let’s get going!”

It is also interesting that, single or accompanied, people are a little better resolved with their bodies at this time of life. There is more self-love and mastery over the beauty of the body, with more emphasis on erotic attention given to the entire body map rather than just the genitals. That means being open to body hair, kissing the cellulite on your thighs, accepting skin imperfections, and learning more about erogenous zones that aren’t limited to the breasts, vulva and penis.

This is also a great time to learn about love languages, with an emphasis on how to demonstrate to special people that they are loved the way they want to be loved, not the way the other want to express that love in a relationship.

The five categories include:

Words of affirmation;

Acts of Service;

Gifts;

Quality time;

physical touch

While all these languages ​​are important, people often place more value on one or two of them. It’s a good idea to take a love language test with a loving partner (or alone) to understand each other’s needs for love and intimacy.

It would be remiss not to mention a very important part of the 30 years. For those who make this decision, pregnancy and childbirth are moments of transformation of sexuality. When it comes to sex life, pregnancy, childbirth and child rearing can exert a huge influence, as can exhaustion. Erotic attention is usually focused on the other person, so it’s important to try to set aside some time for self-pleasure or some “quickies” with your partner.

For those in their 40s

At this age, it is possible that the children are still small, causing some difficulties with privacy. Despite this, people in their 40s tend to have more sexual confidence because they already know their own bodies and preferences well. What’s more, at 40, people tend to know what they want and how to ask for it.

This is a great time to re-evaluate the sexual self. Do you like what you are doing in bed? Do you need to test new activities and intensities? Do you have the emotional and physical energy to refocus self-pleasure techniques and have more excitement? This includes new toys, fantasies, and perhaps more sexual partners in the case of non-monogamous relationships.

My suggestion is that 40 years be dedicated to renewing sexual life and exploring the options of eroticism to spice it up.

In the late 40s, challenges related to perimenopause or the ability to maintain an erection may arise, but it is possible to deal with all of this with a team of specialized physicians, endocrinologists and sexologists.

For those in their 50s

By reaching age 50, people who have ovaries may face new challenges with menopause. It usually occurs between ages 45 and 55 and can cause a drop in estrogen and progesterone levels, causing hot flashes, difficulty sleeping and vaginal dryness. All of these factors can impact sexuality.

These challenges can be faced with hormone replacement therapies for anyone who wants to and can perform them. Alternative therapies and good lubricants can also help.

Those who have a penis may begin to feel a little softer in their 50s, which can also be treated with the aid of medication.

However, in this period, sexual practices without penetration become more important, with a shift from eros to sexual creativity. There is an adaptation and accommodation between partners, physical health, mental health and many other effects. People at this stage can spend more time calmly exploring pleasure-oriented sex without fear of becoming pregnant. But STDs are still prevalent, so safety comes first.

From 60 onwards

This is a time of pleasure, where people have sex for fun, closeness, and experimentation. Watch porn movies, get naked, work intimacy and communicate about your likes and dislikes. I have several patients in their 80s and 90s who are still having a lot of fun sexually. Pressures related to body image tend to lessen and many just want to laugh a little and get naked together. It’s a very beautiful stage.