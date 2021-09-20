Sexy look by Marília Mendonça marks the singer’s waist. Photos!

Marília Mendonça surprised her followers with a beyond bold photo. Using a black lace look and transparency, the singer bet on a powerful makeup and heels to enjoy Saturday night (18). The corset marked the backwoodsman’s waistline, who underwent a process of dietary re-education and intensified the exercise program. “Everyone expects something from a Saturday night,” he wrote on Instagram.

Marília Mendonça wins praise from famous for sexy production

Exhibiting her slimmer body, Marília drew praise from fans and friends famous for her sexy production.

“What a cat,” said Maisa Silva. “It’s beautiful,” said DJ Bárbara Labres. “So beautiful,” said Sabrina Sato. “Aooo hot trenzão”, fired Maraisa, from the duo with Maiara. “But it’s too much,” Thaeme Mariôto reacted. “Wow,” drooled Graciele Lacerda. “Beautiful,” added Biah Rodrigues. “Oxi, how beautiful,” observed Fernanda Rodrigues. “Spectacle”, completed Ana Paula Renault. Naiara Azevedo and Lucas Lucco also liked the artist’s post.

Singer celebrates Covid-19’s recovery

On September 12th, Marília announced that she had recovered from Covid-19. “Guess that he’s coming with great news? Marília Mendonça herself, who tested negative for this virus, this damn virus. Thank God I went through it. I like to tell good news, that’s why I came here,” she said.

“When I found out it was positive, I did two tests, one of these was negative and the other positive. So, there is the possibility of a false negative. My advice is: when you have symptoms, isolate yourself… because it can be negative. Thank God everyone in the family is fine and nothing happened. Remember the symptoms and take the second dose of the vaccine,” he advised.

Sertaneja calls sanitation service

Marília said that she called a specialized company to sanitize her house. “We’ve already disinfected the room, the house, we cleaned it, in fact, we hired a company to do this sanitization. Now we continue like this, happy, giving glory to God for having passed through this one well, calmly,” he concluded.