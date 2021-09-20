Shang-Chi leads US box office for week 3

THE Marvel Studios can now order music after being at the top of the box office in the United States for the third week in a row with Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings (and showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon). The Kung-Fu Master’s film is expected to make about $21 million between Friday (17) and Sunday (19), well ahead of what the runner-up should earn, Free Guy: Taking Control. The action comedy with Ryan Reynolds is estimated at US$5.2 million in the same period.
One of the firsts of the week, Cry Male: The Path To Redemption, in Clint Eastwood, appears in third place, with US$4.5 million. fourth, The Legend of Candyman continues to do well in its fourth week on display, with US$3.5 million, while the new horror of James Wan, Malignant, closes the Top 5 with US$2.6 million.
Check out the top 10 US box office in the week below:
September 17th to 19th
1
Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings
September 17th to 19th
$21.7
two
Free Guy: Taking Control
September 17th to 19th
$5.2
3
Cry Macho – The Path to Redemption
September 17th to 19th
$4.5
4
The Legend of Candyman
September 17th to 19th
$3.5
5
Evil (2021)
September 17th to 19th
$2.6
6
copshop
September 17th to 19th
$2.3
7
Jungle Cruise
September 17th to 19th
$2.0
8
Dog Patrol: The Movie
September 17th to 19th
$1.7
9
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
September 17th to 19th
$0.675
10
The Man in Darkness 2
September 17th to 19th
$0.665
*Data in millions Source: Box Office Mojo