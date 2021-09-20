Shang-Chi leads US box office for week 3

by

THE Marvel Studios can now order music after being at the top of the box office in the United States for the third week in a row with Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings (and showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon). The Kung-Fu Master’s film is expected to make about $21 million between Friday (17) and Sunday (19), well ahead of what the runner-up should earn, Free Guy: Taking Control. The action comedy with Ryan Reynolds is estimated at US$5.2 million in the same period.

One of the firsts of the week, Cry Male: The Path To Redemption, in Clint Eastwood, appears in third place, with US$4.5 million. fourth, The Legend of Candyman continues to do well in its fourth week on display, with US$3.5 million, while the new horror of James Wan, Malignant, closes the Top 5 with US$2.6 million.

Check out the top 10 US box office in the week below:

Box office

September 17th to 19th

1

1

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings

Box office

September 17th to 19th

$21.7

two

two

Free Guy: Taking Control

Box office

September 17th to 19th

$5.2

3

3

Cry Macho – The Path to Redemption

Box office

September 17th to 19th

$4.5

4

4

The Legend of Candyman

Box office

September 17th to 19th

$3.5

5

5

Evil (2021)

Box office

September 17th to 19th

$2.6

6

6

copshop

Box office

September 17th to 19th

$2.3

7

7

Jungle Cruise

Box office

September 17th to 19th

$2.0

8

8

Dog Patrol: The Movie

Box office

September 17th to 19th

$1.7

9

9

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Box office

September 17th to 19th

$0.675

10

10

The Man in Darkness 2

Box office

September 17th to 19th

$0.665

*Data in millions Source: Box Office Mojo