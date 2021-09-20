Shares in Chinese giant Evergrande fall to 11-year low

HONG KONG – Chinese real estate giant’s shares everlarge fell on Monday, 20, to the minimum level in 11 years, as the deadline for debt maturity approaches and fears of default grow.

Evergrande has struggled to raise funds to pay off its many creditors, suppliers and investors, with regulators warning that its $305 billion in liabilities could pose broader risks to the country’s financial system if not stabilized.

The company’s stock closed down 10.2% after dropping 19% to its lowest level since May 2010. The company’s property management unit fell 11.3%, while its electric car unit lost 2.7%. Movie streaming company Hengten Net, also owned by Evergrande, plummeted 9.5%.

The company’s devaluation affects stock exchanges around the world, including Brazil. In New York, the day started with a sharp drop, in part, because of fears about a possible heat from Evergrande.

“Stocks will continue to fall because there is still no solution that appears to help the company alleviate the liquidity stress, and there is still a lot of uncertainty about what it will do in the event of restructuring,” said Kington Lin, director of asset management at Canfield Securities.

One of Evergrande’s main creditors has made provisions for losses on a portion of its loans to the company, while some plan to allow more time to repay, four bank executives told the Reuters news agency.

The developer said on Sunday that it has begun reimbursing investors for its real estate wealth management products.

The People’s Bank, China’s central bank and the country’s banking supervisory body, summoned Evergrande executives in August and warned that it needed to reduce its debt risks.

Evergrande has to pay $83.5 billion in interest next Thursday, 23, and has another $47.5 billion to mature on the 29th. Both bonds would default if Evergrande doesn’t pay off interest within 30 days of the scheduled payment dates.

In any default scenario, Evergrande will need to restructure the bonds, but analysts already predict a low recovery rate for investors.

Stress has also put pressure on the broader real estate sector, as well as the yuan, the Chinese currency, which has fallen to a three-week low of 6.4831 to the dollar. Shares in Sunac, China’s fourth-largest property developer, fell 10.5%, while state-backed Greentown China fell 6.7%.