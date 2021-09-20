Smugglers arrested in convoy with R$1 million worth of products from Paraguay – Interior

interior

Flagrant occurred on the MS-462 highway, in the rural area of ​​the municipality

By Adriano Fernandes | 09/19/2021 21:23

A train carrying smuggled products from Paraguay, valued at around R$ 1 million, was seized by the DOF (Department of Border Operations), this Friday (19), in Maracaju, 160 kilometers from Campo Grande. Six people were arrested.

The five vehicles were intercepted while agents were moving along the MS-462 highway, in the rural area of ​​the municipality. The military first approached the driver of a Palio and, shortly thereafter, the driver of the second vehicle abandoned him and ran into the woods, on the side of the highway, not being located.

Then another three vehicles (Monza, Gol and Corsa) were approached and it was found that all were loaded with products smuggled from Paraguay. The following vehicles were seized: 400 bottles of aphrodisiac medication; 2,862 electronic cigarettes; 120 cans of tobacco; 168 packages of hookah essence; 10 reels for electronic cigarette; 600 units of liquid essence for electronic cigarettes and 750 evaporator pens.

13 cases of glasses were also located; an e-cigarette essence box; 1,300 cell phone batteries; 29 tires; 450 packs of cigarettes; 50 thermal mugs; and 10 motorcycle tires. The materials and vehicles seized were sent to the Federal Revenue and the Federal Police of Dourados.