Solskjaer complains of unmarked penalties in CR7, which equals at United marks achieved in Real | english football

According to him, the judges were already grudgingly with Cristiano Ronaldo in fouls inside the area.

– We had two very clear penalties. I just hope it’s not one of those situations where Cristiano Ronaldo will never win a penalty. The first and third (bids) are clearly penalties and I can’t understand how they were not scored, but luckily David de Gea defended the charge in the end and we are happy – added Solskjaer, speaking to the BBC.

Cristiano Ronaldo scores, De Gea takes a penalty at the end, and United wins.

With the goal scored, CR7 has reached four in three games for Manchester United, equaling his best start to a club spell.

The striker had also scored four goals in his first three commitments for Real Madrid in his debut seasons 12 years ago (2009/2010). In his spells at Sporting, Juventus and Manchester United for the first time, Cristiano Ronaldo took his time to swing the net.

Manchester United returns to the field next Wednesday for the English League Cup to face West Ham. CR7 should be spared this match according to the local press.

On social media, CR7 celebrated the triumph in London against the Hammers.