SP court decrees arrest of suspect of participating in the death of Luciano do Valle’s grandson – 09/19/2021 – Daily life

The São Paulo court ordered the five-day temporary imprisonment of a man suspected of participating in the murder, during a robbery (robbery), of commercial manager Lucas do Valle Oliveira, 29, grandson of sports narrator Luciano do Valle.

According to police officers heard by sheet, he would be the last owner of a motorcycle seized during the investigation, a golden Honda, located on Friday night (17), in the Ipiranga region. The similar vehicle appears at the crime scene, in images taken by security cameras.

The investigation is trying to find out if, in fact, this suspect was involved in the death or is just one of the many owners that the vehicle already had, but they did not register the transfer of the property.

The Public Security Secretariat did not give details of the suspect and of the investigations carried out by the investigators of the 17th DP (Ipiranga), who are following the crime. “The investigations continue and details will be preserved to guarantee autonomy to the police work”, says the folder.

The investigators requested expertise from the IC (Institute of Criminalistics) for the meeting place and for the motorcycle, which was seized and taken to the police station.

According to official records, the manager was surrendered by two criminals on the morning of the 15th, on Rua Gama Lobo, in Ipiranga, where he would make recordings in a sports court.

Criminals were on a motorcycle. After shooting the victim, for unknown reasons, one of the criminals fled on the motorcycle and the other took the commercial manager’s car to escape. The vehicle, a white Hyundai Crete, was located moments later, abandoned about a mile away.

Shot in the region of the head, the young man rescued in a very serious condition. He was admitted to the ICU at Hospital São Paulo and died two days later.

On social networks, Lucas’ mother, Alessandra do Valle, lamented her son’s death. “Go in peace, my light! Your mother loves you unconditionally! Let’s give it up for our golden boy!” she wrote.